Pakistan summons Afghan, Indian diplomats after soldiers, civilian killed
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Sep 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 04:50 PM BdST
Pakistan has summoned diplomats from Afghanistan and India after several shooting incidents along two different borders killed four Pakistani soldiers and a civilian woman.
Accusations of firing by both sides across the Afghan-Pakistani border, and by both Indian and Pakistani forces across an old ceasefire line dividing their areas in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir are common.
The latest incidents come at an especially tense time between Pakistan and India, and as talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban have broken down.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned an Afghan diplomat on Saturday to account for what it said was firing into Pakistan by militants in Afghanistan, a spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The militants shot and killed a Pakistani soldier on patrol in one incident late on Friday. In a second incident, Pakistani forces fencing a section of the border were attacked and three were killed, the ministry said on Saturday.
Both incidents occurred in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
Pakistan underscored in its meeting with the Afghan diplomat that Afghanistan was responsible for securing its side of the border.
An Afghan government spokesman could not be immediately reached. Afghan officials have in recent weeks accused the Pakistani military of several incidents of heavy artillery fire into Afghanistan.
Both of the uneasy neighbors are battling militant factions along their largely porous border and each accuses the other of harboring their militant enemies.
Pakistan also summoned an Indian diplomat on Saturday after it said firing by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed territory of Kashmir killed a 40-year-old woman from the village of Balakot.
The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.
The LoC, an old ceasefire line, is the de facto border between the parts of Kashmir that India and Pakistan administer.
Tensions between the two countries have flared since Aug. 5 when New Delhi flooded Indian Kashmir with troops to quell unrest after it revoked the region’s special status.
Pakistan foreign affairs spokesman Mohammad Faisal said in a statement on Saturday that India deliberately targets civilian areas.
A spokesman for India’s external affairs ministry said India “highlighted concerns” over “unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces” targeting Indian civilians and border posts.
India has long accused Pakistan of supporting militant groups fighting Indian security forces in its part of Kashmir. Pakistan denies that.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Israeli Arabs get a second chance to oust Netanyahu. Will they use it?
- Top Canadian intelligence official charged with leaking secrets
- Iran signs $440m deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
- Japan culls 753 hogs to contain swine fever outbreak
- Germany warns against early troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Afghan Taliban send team to Russia after US talks collapse
- US blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy
- Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US raid, Trump says
- Notre Dame’s toxic fallout
- Hong Kong protesters call on former ruler Britain to pressure China
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Actress gets 14-day sentence in college admissions fraud scandal
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Two women die from dengue as daily hospitalisation rate drops near 500
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur