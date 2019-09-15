Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US raid, Trump says
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Sep 2019 09:32 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 09:38 AM BdST
Hamza bin Laden, a son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and himself a notable figure in the militant group, was killed in a US counterterrorism operation, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said the operation took place in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, but he offered no further details.
"The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," Trump said, using an alternative spelling for the group that carried out the Sep 11, 2001, attacks.
A US official told Reuters Hamza had been killed months ago near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Trump was briefed at the time on the operation.
The US government believes Hamza, who is thought to have been about 30 years old, had succeeded his father as the head of what remains of al Qaeda, the official said. Osama bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011.
Hamza was at his father's side in Afghanistan before the Sep 11 attacks on the United States. He also spent time with his father in Pakistan after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan pushed much of al Qaeda's senior leadership there, according to the Brookings Institution.
The US State Department designated Hamza a global terrorist in 2017 after he called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals and threatened to take revenge against the United States for killing his father.
Reuters reported on Jul 31 that US officials believed Hamza had been killed. But Trump's statement represented the first time the US government had confirmed the operation.
It was unclear why the White House decided to publicise information about Hamza's death months after he was killed.
The State Department and Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Israeli Arabs get a second chance to oust Netanyahu. Will they use it?
- Top Canadian intelligence official charged with leaking secrets
- Iran signs $440m deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
- Japan culls 753 hogs to contain swine fever outbreak
- Germany warns against early troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Afghan Taliban send team to Russia after US talks collapse
- US blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy
- Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US raid, Trump says
- Notre Dame’s toxic fallout
- Hong Kong protesters call on former ruler Britain to pressure China
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- Two women die from dengue as daily hospitalisation rate drops near 500
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- Actress gets 14-day sentence in college admissions fraud scandal
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Afif’s breathtaking fifty fires Bangladesh to improbable win over Zimbabwe