Home > World

Japan culls 753 hogs to contain swine fever outbreak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Sep 2019 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 10:22 AM BdST

Japanese officials have culled 753 pigs in Saitama Prefecture north of Tokyo after detecting an outbreak of swine fever, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday.

The cull, which took place on Saturday, was necessary after it was determined that pigs raised in the prefecture for shipment to central Japan were infected, the Yomiuri said.

Saitama also decided to halt shipments from two other pig farms in the area of the outbreak, the Yomiuri said.

Officials from the Saitama Prefecture government were not immediately available to comment.

Last year, Japan confirmed the first outbreak of swine flu in 26 years in the country. The fever was found in a farm in the Gifu Prefecture, central Japan.

The fever detected in Japan is a different strain from the deadly African swine fever that China has been battling, Japan's agriculture ministry has previously said.

The disease found in Gifu is also known as hog cholera. It occurs among pigs, wild boar and is not infectious for humans.

Japan is the world's 10th largest pork producer, and exports about 12 billion yen ($111 million) worth of pork products annually.

Pork prices in China, the world's top consumer of the meat, have hit a record after an epidemic of African swine fever swept through the country's pig herd, killing millions. ($1 = 108.0700 yen)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers in protective masks on the burned roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Aug 26, 2019

Notre Dame’s toxic fallout

Top Canadian intel officer arrested

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran Apr 15, 2011. REUTERS/STR/File PhotoREUTERS

Iran signs $440m deal to develop Gulf gas field

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) undergo a quarantine operation at a hog farm after an outbreak of swine fever was detected, in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo Feb 6, 2019. Kyodo via REUTERS

Japan culls 753 pigs to contain swine fever

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attends a budget session at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, Sep 10, 2019. REUTERS

Germany warns against early Afghan troop withdrawal

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS

US blames Iran for Saudi attacks

FILE PHOTO: Afghan children look out from a broken window at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban send team to Russia after US talks collapse

A photograph circulated by the US State Department’s Twitter account to announce a $1 million USD reward for al Qaeda key leader Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is seen Mar 1, 2019. State Department/Handout via REUTERS

Laden's son was killed in US raid: Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.