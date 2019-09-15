Home > World

Iran says US bases and aircraft carriers within range of its missiles: Tasnim

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Sep 2019 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 04:28 PM BdST

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday that US bases and aircraft carriers in the region were within range of Iranian missiles after the US accused Iran of leading attacks on Saudi oil plants, raising tensions in the Middle East.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said it attacked two Saudi Aramco oil plants on Saturday at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, knocking out more than half the Kingdom’s output.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind the attacks, ruling out Yemeni involvement and denouncing Tehran for engaging in false diplomacy.

Pompeo, said on Twitter on Saturday that there was no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh said on Sunday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted him saying that “Iran has always been ready for a “full-fledged” war”, without mentioning Saturday’s attacks in Saudi Arabia.

One of the plants attacked is the world’s biggest petroleum processing facility.

US President Donald Trump told Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Washington was ready to work with the kingdom to guarantee its security, according to the White House.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers in protective masks on the burned roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Aug 26, 2019

Notre Dame’s toxic fallout

Israeli Arabs at a cafe in Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Israel, on Sept 7, 2019.

Netanyahu’s fate may depend on Israeli Arabs

Top Canadian intel officer arrested

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran Apr 15, 2011. REUTERS/STR/File PhotoREUTERS

Iran signs $440m deal to develop Gulf gas field

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) undergo a quarantine operation at a hog farm after an outbreak of swine fever was detected, in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo Feb 6, 2019. Kyodo via REUTERS

Japan culls 753 pigs to contain swine fever

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attends a budget session at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, Sep 10, 2019. REUTERS

Germany warns against early Afghan troop withdrawal

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS

US blames Iran for Saudi attacks

FILE PHOTO: Afghan children look out from a broken window at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban send team to Russia after US talks collapse

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.