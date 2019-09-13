Trump willing to meet again with N Korean leader
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resume denuclearization talks at some point later this year.
Trump’s comments as he left the White House followed North Korea saying on Monday it was willing to restart talks with the US later this month.
Policy analysts say Trump’s removal of John Bolton, his national security adviser, earlier this week could help US efforts to revive the talks but will not make Washington’s aim of persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons any easier.
Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over healthcare costs in Democratic 2020 debate
- How Jewish should the Jewish state be? Question shadows Israeli vote
- Washington, Beijing lay ground for trade deal talks; China buys US soybeans
- US Justice Department to release name of shadowy figure in 9/11 case
- ‘This takes away all hope’: Rule bars most applicants for asylum in US
- French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case
- 'Absolutely not': PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth in Brexit crisis
- The Chief Executive 'has to serve two masters' : HK leader Carrie Lam
- Up to 50 dead in Congo after train derails
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
Most Read
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Govt to launch online GD service
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case