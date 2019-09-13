Home > World

Trump willing to meet again with N Korean leader

  Reuters

Published: 13 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resume denuclearization talks at some point later this year.

Trump’s comments as he left the White House followed North Korea saying on Monday it was willing to restart talks with the US later this month.

Policy analysts say Trump’s removal of John Bolton, his national security adviser, earlier this week could help US efforts to revive the talks but will not make Washington’s aim of persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons any easier.

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018.

