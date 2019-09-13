Home > World

At least one dead in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire: TV

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Sep 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 05:24 PM BdST

At least one person died in a fire in a hospital in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, Globo News reported.

The fire at the Badim Hospital, in the north of Rio, broke out around 6.30 pm local time (2130 GMT), and TV images showed patients evacuated out into the streets, lying in their beds, surrounded by nurses and doctors.

Globo News, citing the fire brigade, reported one person died in the blaze. Rio’s fire service said it could not yet confirm the death.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire in a about two hours, Globo News said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren debate during the 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Houston, Texas, US September 12, 2019. REUTERS

Democratic frontrunners clash over healthcare

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. REUTERS

Washington, Beijing lay ground for trade deal talks

The US flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 18th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, September 11, 2019. REUTERS

US to release name of shadowy figure in 9/11 case

Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray in Jerusalem, Sept 5, 2019, The New York Times

How Jewish should the Jewish state be?

Members of a migrant caravan, along with organizers and legal observers, at a pedestrian crossing that will lead them to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The New York Times

Rule bars most applicants for asylum in US

Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth in Brexit crisis

France convicts Saudi princess in assault case

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to students at the Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany, Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

China raps Germany over meeting with HK activist

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.