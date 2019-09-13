At least one dead in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire: TV
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 05:24 PM BdST
At least one person died in a fire in a hospital in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, Globo News reported.
The fire at the Badim Hospital, in the north of Rio, broke out around 6.30 pm local time (2130 GMT), and TV images showed patients evacuated out into the streets, lying in their beds, surrounded by nurses and doctors.
Globo News, citing the fire brigade, reported one person died in the blaze. Rio’s fire service said it could not yet confirm the death.
Firefighters managed to put out the fire in a about two hours, Globo News said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over healthcare costs in Democratic 2020 debate
- How Jewish should the Jewish state be? Question shadows Israeli vote
- Washington, Beijing lay ground for trade deal talks; China buys US soybeans
- US Justice Department to release name of shadowy figure in 9/11 case
- ‘This takes away all hope’: Rule bars most applicants for asylum in US
- French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case
- 'Absolutely not': PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth in Brexit crisis
- The Chief Executive 'has to serve two masters' : HK leader Carrie Lam
- Up to 50 dead in Congo after train derails
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
Most Read
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Govt to launch online GD service
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case