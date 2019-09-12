Home > World

Trump: US agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by 2 weeks

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Sep 2019 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 10:01 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States has agreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports from Oct 1 to Oct 15 "as a gesture of good will."

Trump said the postponement came "at the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary."

The tariffs were set to increase to 30% from 25% on the goods.

Chinese trade deputies are expected to meet with their US counterparts in mid-September in Washington before minister-level meetings in early October in the US capital, involving Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The delay could enable talks to take place before the tariffs kicked in.

The world’s two largest economies imposed fresh tariffs on each other on Sep 3, ratcheting up a tit-for-tat tariff war that has unsettled financial markets and raised the specter of a global recession.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Flowers left at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the Sept 11 terror attacks. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

Remembering those lost on 9/11

FILE -- Mohammed Hoque, a driver who said he was interviewed by federal agents, and whose debt was so overwhelming that he lost his medallion, carries a passenger in New York, back in Dec 11, 2018. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have opened an investigation into possible lending fraud in the New York City taxi industry, a response to widespread practices that trapped thousands of cabdrivers under crushing debt, according to people with knowledge of the inquiry. (Kholood Eid/The New York Times)

Federal probe targets a loan system crushing NY cabdrivers

A no entry sign is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 11, 2019. Reuters

Brexit in chaos as court rules parliament suspension unlawful

UK parliamentary suspension ruled 'unlawful'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel Sep 10, 2019. REUTERS

Arab League calls Israel’s plan 'aggression'

Bullets, death threats sent to French minister

Fighting picks up in Afghanistan after talks collapse

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a regional conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Jun 15, 2019. REUTERS

Sacking of Bolton won't lead to talks with US: Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.