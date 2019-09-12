Remembering those lost 18 years ago on 9/11
Once more, families gathered at ground zero, where nearly 3,000 people died on that bright September morning. Once more, there was an outpouring of grief. Once more, there was the sound of a bell tolling in mourning. And there was the rhythm of names being recited.
Eighteen years have passed since terrorists commandeered airplanes and the twin towers of the World Trade Center were brought down.
The commemoration at ground zero — by now an annual rite of remembrance that follows a familiar, sombre script — began with an honour guard carrying the flag.
A photo of Candace Lee Williams with her little brother Corey, and attached monarch butterfly pin, at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York, Sept 3, 2019. Items left at the plaza of the museum have made their way into its vast storage facilities, and are considered valuable expressions of mourning that continue the narrative of Sept 11. (Caitlin Ochs/The New York Times)
At ground zero, readers began reciting the names of the dead, one by one — brothers, sisters, cousins, mothers, husbands, wives. Some family members brushed away tears as the names were read. Some carried flowers or wore T-shirts with names. Some held placards above the crowd with images of their loved ones. And others who attended said they had their own traditions that they followed.
Passersby stop to observe a moment of silence near the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the Sept 11 terror attacks. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
“This is his place, and it’s my place,” Miller said. “It’s where I feel him. He breathed here and he died here.”
Portraits of some of the 343 firefighters killed in the Sept 11 terror attacks are displayed at Engine 10 Ladder Company 10, a firehouse near the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the attacks. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
She said that the memorial was where she sensed his presence the most. “There’s never closure,” she said, “but when I come here, when the wind blows, it’s like he’s kissing me.”
