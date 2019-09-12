China envoy raps Germany over meeting with Hong Kong activist
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Sep 2019 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 10:11 AM BdST
A meeting between Germany's foreign minister and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong will damage its relations with China, Beijing's ambassador to Berlin said on Wednesday, in an unusually direct verbal attack on an important trade partner.
The ambassador added that the Foreign Ministry in Beijing had summoned the German envoy in protest at the meeting - a statement later confirmed by Germany's foreign ministry.
At a time when Hong Kong is being rocked by protests, pro-democracy activist Wong arrived in Berlin on Monday night and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas received him.
"What happened now, I unfortunately have to say, will have negative consequences on bilateral relations and the Chinese side has to react," Ambassador Ken Wu told reporters, according to an official German translation.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the Communist mainland, including an independent legal system.
The unrest, at times violent, in Hong Kong over the last few months was prompted by anger over planned legislation to allow extraditions to China, but has widened into calls for democracy and for Communist rulers in Beijing to leave the city alone.
After his arrival in Berlin, Wong said Hong Kong was a bulwark between the free world and the "dictatorship of China". .
"After his arrival we took note that unfortunately certain politicians - and I will say very openly that it is Foreign Minister Maas himself - as well as some members of parliament met with Joshua Wong," said the Chinese ambassador.
"We don't know what goal these politicians have. Are they actually seriously concerned about Hong Kong's freedom, democracy and rule of law or they want to add fuel to the fire and thereby make political capital out of it?"
"REALISTIC NEEDS"
The dispute between Germany and China comes days after Chancellor Angela Merkel returned from a trip there. She said earlier she had told Chinese leaders that upholding human rights was indispensable.
The ambassador said the countries were important partners.
"We have a very good and long tradition of cooperation. We also have realistic needs to approach each other," he said.
Germany, whose firms have been caught up in the crossfire of the US-China trade conflict, traded almost 100 billion euros ($109.87 billion) in goods with China in the first half of 2019.
China has accused the United States, Britain and other Western countries of fomenting the Hong Kong unrest.
"China's sovereignty and security must be respected. I therefore advise politicians against covering up violent crimes and meddling with Hong Kong's and China's internal affairs," said the ambassador. ($1 = 0.9102 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US Supreme Court backs Trump on asylum crackdown
- UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder
- Migration to Greece is rising, as Erdogan warns of still more
- Federal investigation targets a loan system crushing New York cabdrivers
- Remembering those lost 18 years ago on 9/11
- Brexit in chaos after court rules PM's suspension of parliament was unlawful
- N Korea carried out super-large multiple rocket launcher test on Tuesday: KCNA
- Iran says US should avoid 'warmongers' after Bolton departure
- Fighting picks up in Afghanistan after talks collapse
- Bullets, death threats sent to French finance minister
Most Read
- PM Hasina opens Community Bank
- Wife Tanzila Mitu among five formally charged over doctor Akash’s death by suicide
- Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday
- BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’
- Uber lays off hundreds more workers as it struggles to make money
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- UP member murdered in Rajbari
- Government sticks to its decision to introduce highway tolls
- Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya as regulator bans 3G, 4G services