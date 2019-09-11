Blow for PM Johnson as Scottish court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 05:01 PM BdST
Scotland’s highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled.
Parliament was prorogued, or suspended, on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.
“We are calling for parliament to be recalled immediately,” Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry, who led the challenge, told Sky News after the verdict by Scotland’s Inner Court of Session.
“You cannot break the law with impunity, Boris Johnson. The rule of law will be upheld by Scotland’s courts and I hope also the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom,” Cherry said.
Johnson’s office said the government would appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom. Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the Scottish case, said the government’s appeal would begin next Tuesday.
In the summary of their decision, the three Scottish judges concluded that the principal reason to prorogue parliament was to prevent it holding the executive to account over Brexit and to allow Johnson to pursue a no-deal Brexit policy.
“The only inference that could be drawn was that the UK Government and the Prime Minister wished to restrict Parliament,” the summary said one judge, Lord James Drummond Young, had concluded.
“The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM (Her Majesty) the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”
Johnson announced on Aug. 28 that parliament would be prorogued, saying the government wanted the suspension so it could then launch a new legislative agenda.
Opponents argued that the real reason was to shut down debate and challenges to his Brexit plans. The court was shown documents that showed Johnson was considering prorogation weeks before he asked Queen Elizabeth to suspend the legislature.
“The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda,” a government spokesman said in response to Wednesday’s ruling. “Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.”
On Friday, London’s High Court rejected a similar challenge by campaigners and an appeal in that case is due to be heard on Sept. 17 at the Supreme Court
Johnson, who took office in July, has promised to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a withdrawal agreement.
Before parliament was suspended, lawmakers forced through legislation which forces the prime minister to seek a three-month delay to Brexit on Oct. 19 if no divorce agreement has been agreed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
However, Johnson has ruled out asking the EU for any extension to the exit date.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Exit of sceptical voice frees Trump to listen to his own instincts
- Iran says sacking of Bolton won't lead to talks with US
- Japan regulator to re-investigate Fukushima nuclear disaster
- After string of mass shootings, Democrats begin new push for gun control
- Israel strikes Gaza after rocket sirens force Netanyahu off stage
- Hong Kong protesters boo Chinese anthem, as leader warns against interference
- White House adviser plays down expectations for US-China talks
- Amid protests, US lawmakers say Hong Kong rules could leak tech to China
- Why the Arab world isn't outraged by Netanyahu's West Bank vow
- For transgender Indians hoping to join police force, a dream is denied
Most Read
- Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday
- Death toll from Ashura rituals in Iraq's Kerbala climbs to 31 with 100 more wounded
- Japanese experts want policy changes to recruit unskilled workers from Bangladesh
- Muslims in Bangladesh observe Ashura with solemnity
- Rohingya crisis: Villages destroyed for government facilities
- PM Hasina opens Community Bank
- Did Boris Johnson just outfox himself on Brexit?
- Pacer Yasin Arafat gets surprise Bangladesh call-up for T20 tri-series
- Arab League calls Netanyahu plan to annex West Bank areas 'aggression'
- Trump fires hardline national security adviser Bolton