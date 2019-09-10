Home > World

India-Nepal open S Asia’s first cross-border oil pipeline

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Sep 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 07:05 PM BdST

India and Nepal officially opened South Asia’s first cross-border oil pipeline on Tuesday, a project seen as part of New Delhi’s efforts to increase its influence in the Himalayan nation where China is also making deep inroads.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli joined the inauguration ceremony by video link from their respective capitals.

India funded the 3.24 billion rupee ($45 million) pipeline project, which has an annual capacity of 2 million metric tonnes and will enable Nepal to import fuel from India at a lower cost. India is Nepal’s sole supplier of oil which is currently carried on tankers via road to the land-locked country.

The 69-km (43 miles) pipeline, built by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in cooperation with Nepal Oil Corporation, was completed 15 months ahead of schedule, officials said.

“This is a matter of satisfaction that South Asia’s first cross-border petroleum pipeline has been completed in record time. This has been completed in about half of the expected time,” Modi said.

The pipeline will supply oil from Motihari in the eastern Indian state of Bihar to Amlekhgunj in Nepal.

Traditionally India has been slow to implement projects despite ambitious plans, and has often faced criticism from politicians in Nepal for what they see as meddling by their much bigger neighbor.

However, the implementation of India-funded projects in Nepal gained momentum following talks between Modi and Oli last year, officials said.

The Himalayan republic is a natural buffer between India and China, which is also pouring aid and investment into Nepali hospitals, roads and hydroelectric plants.

India and Nepal, which share a 1,751-km (1,094 miles) border, have close religious and cultural bonds and tens of thousands of Nepalis work in India.

The pipeline is the “best example of connectivity in the field of trade and transit ... between Nepal and India,” Oli, flanked by his cabinet ministers, said in a televised video address.

Oli said Nepal’s government had cut the cost of petrol by about two US cents a liter from Tuesday to benefit consumers as the pipeline would cut oil transport costs.

Nepal consumes about 2.66 million tonnes of oil and about 480,000 tonnes of cooking gas, currently carried in trucks from half a dozen Indian depots to different points in Nepal.

The pipeline will save Nepal about $8.7 million a year in transport costs for fuel, Birendra Goit, a spokesman for Nepal Oil Corporation, said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

North Korea launches two more projectiles

Protesters against Brexit outside of Parliament in London, Sep 9, 2019. As a new law went into effect blocking a “no deal” Brexit, lawmakers also handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson yet another defeat — rebuffing his bid for a snap election. The New York Times

Did Johnson just outfox himself on Brexit?

Abdul Sami, who was wounded in a Taliban suicide bombing that killed an American soldier, in a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 9, 2019. What jarred many Afghans was how a single attack and the death of one American, cited by President Trump, could have upended 10 months of negotiations with the Taliban. The New York Times

Weary of war, but more wary of Taliban

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Sep 5, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei drops lawsuit against US

Voters in Ashland, Va, Nov 8, 2016. A source in Russia was integral to the US intelligence agency’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.  The New York Times

Rescue of CIA spy left blind spot at Kremlin

Caption: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS

Iran hid a nuclear weapons site: Israel

Caption: National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Va. The NRA’s lawsuit alleges that San Francisco is violating the NRA’s First Amendment speech rights. The New York Times

NRA files suit against San Francisco

A supplied image obtained Sep 10, 2019 shows firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, Sep 9, 2019. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS

Australians flee homes as fires ravage eastern states

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.