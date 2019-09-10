Home > World

Australians flee homes as police investigate suspicious fires

   

Published: 10 Sep 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 11:04 AM BdST

Hundreds of Australians have fled their homes in the eastern states as 140 fires ravaged parts of Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), officials said on Tuesday.

Strong winds have fanned bushfires in the two Australian states since Monday, with flames out of control in some areas, ravaging thousands of hectares of land.

At least eight of those fires are suspicious and will be investigated, Queensland Police Commissioner Katrina Carroll told reporters.

"Some of the fires have involved children playing and obviously the consequences are dire as a result of that and ... some of them have been purposeful and malicious," she said.

"The consequences of some of these fires are dire. People can die. Buildings and residences are being destroyed."

In the northeastern state of Queensland alone, low humidity levels, high winds and dried out vegetation have fuelled 85 fires that have destroyed or damaged 84 houses across the state, fire service officials said.

There were more than 400 people in evacuation centres, acting Queensland premier Jackie Trad told reporters. She added that there are none dead or missing.

"Apart from Sunshine Coast, we are still seeing fires right throughout the state," she said.

In neighbouring New South Wales, firefighters were battling about 55 fires and about five properties had been confirmed destroyed, the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Monday.

Bushfires have started earlier than normal in the southern hemisphere spring. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said winds would intensify throughout the day on Tuesday, but fire threats should abate on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

North Korea launches two more projectiles

A supplied image obtained September 10, 2019 shows firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, September 9, 2019. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS

Australians flee homes as fires ravage eastern states

Caption: Bicyclists with Northern Alliance flags, flown to commemorate the anniversary of the assassination of the Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Shah Masood, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept 9, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump declares Afghan peace talks 'dead'

Caption: President Donald Trump at an event on public health policy and combating the opioid epidemic, at the White House in Washington, Sept 4, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump had deal with Scotland airport that sent crews to his resort

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sep 4, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

Trump says meeting with Rouhani is possible

FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, US, Aug 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

US ‘lies’ about Xinjiang will not deceive anyone: China

FILE PHOTO: North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, Apr 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japan sees no threat from N Korea missile launches

FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, Jul 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

US Democratic presidential contenders scramble over their message

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.