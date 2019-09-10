Australians flee homes as police investigate suspicious fires
Published: 10 Sep 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 11:04 AM BdST
Hundreds of Australians have fled their homes in the eastern states as 140 fires ravaged parts of Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), officials said on Tuesday.
Strong winds have fanned bushfires in the two Australian states since Monday, with flames out of control in some areas, ravaging thousands of hectares of land.
At least eight of those fires are suspicious and will be investigated, Queensland Police Commissioner Katrina Carroll told reporters.
"Some of the fires have involved children playing and obviously the consequences are dire as a result of that and ... some of them have been purposeful and malicious," she said.
"The consequences of some of these fires are dire. People can die. Buildings and residences are being destroyed."
In the northeastern state of Queensland alone, low humidity levels, high winds and dried out vegetation have fuelled 85 fires that have destroyed or damaged 84 houses across the state, fire service officials said.
There were more than 400 people in evacuation centres, acting Queensland premier Jackie Trad told reporters. She added that there are none dead or missing.
"Apart from Sunshine Coast, we are still seeing fires right throughout the state," she said.
In neighbouring New South Wales, firefighters were battling about 55 fires and about five properties had been confirmed destroyed, the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Monday.
Bushfires have started earlier than normal in the southern hemisphere spring. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said winds would intensify throughout the day on Tuesday, but fire threats should abate on Wednesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rescue of CIA spy left blind spot at Kremlin
- Australians flee homes as police investigate suspicious fires
- Trump says he could meet with Iranian President Rouhani
- Japan says no immediate threat to national security from N Korea launches
- As China trade war escalates, 2020 US Democrats scramble over their message
- China says US ‘lies’ about Xinjiang region will not deceive anyone
- North Korea launches two more projectiles, its 8th weapons test since July
- Trump had deal with Scotland airport that sent flight crews to his resort
- US credits Mexico, Central America for sharp drop in border arrests
- Trump declares Afghan peace talks with Taliban ‘dead’
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic overseas Test win against Bangladesh
- Pacer Yasin Arafat gets surprise Bangladesh call-up for T20 tri-series
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Raushon Ershad named opposition leader, Quader deputy leader
- India-funded projects worth $7.36 billion progress at a snail's pace
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
- Dutch police officer kills children, self
- Two die in Mymensingh road crash