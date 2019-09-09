UK parliament to be suspended on Monday until October
Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 05:08 PM BdST
The British parliament will be suspended at the end of business on Monday until the middle of next month, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
A bill to prevent Britain leaving the European Union on Oct 31 without a deal by forcing Johnson to seek a delay is due to become law on Monday but the spokesman said the government would not seek any extension to the deadline.
The prime minister will not sanction any more pointless delays to Brexit, the spokesman added, and lawmakers should vote for a snap election which Johnson will call for later on Monday to resolve the issue.
