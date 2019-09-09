Home > World

UK parliament to be suspended on Monday until October

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Sep 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 05:08 PM BdST

The British parliament will be suspended at the end of business on Monday until the middle of next month, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

A bill to prevent Britain leaving the European Union on Oct 31 without a deal by forcing Johnson to seek a delay is due to become law on Monday but the spokesman said the government would not seek any extension to the deadline.

The prime minister will not sanction any more pointless delays to Brexit, the spokesman added, and lawmakers should vote for a snap election which Johnson will call for later on Monday to resolve the issue.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Houses damaged by a collapse of the perimeter netting of a golf training field due to strong winds of Typhoon Faxai are seen in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan Sep 9,, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Woman dies as strong typhoon lashes Tokyo

A variety of marked-down food items at the S-market in the Vallila neighbourhood in Helsinki, Aug 22, 2019. Food that is nearly unsellable goes on sale at every one of S-market’s 900 stores in Finland, with prices that are already reduced by 30 percent slashed to 60 percent off at exactly 9pm as part of a two-year campaign to reduce food waste.

The world wastes tons of food

Relatives of a member of the Bangladeshi community wait for news at a community centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

NZ mosque attack: Australia blocks access to eight websites

Foreign troops with NATO-led Resolute Support Mission investigate at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2019. REUTERS

More Americans will die: Taliban

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an appearance at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, Sept 6, 2019. The New York Times

Taliban failed to live up to ‘commitments’: Pompeo

Caption: A fire burning near Yamba, in northern New South Wales, Australia. The New York Times

Historic lodge destroyed as Australian bushfires arrive early

Heavy winds fan Australian bushfires

Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain as they demonstrate against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, China Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

HK school children form human chain

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.