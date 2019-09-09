UK parliament Speaker John Bercow announces intention to quit
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2019 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 09:03 PM BdST
John Bercow, Speaker in Britain's House of Commons, announced on Monday that he would be standing down from the role.
Bercow has helped bend parliamentary rules to give lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit the chance to try to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.
He said he would not contest the next election if parliament voted later today in favour of holding one.
If, as expected, lawmakers reject the government's attempt to call an election, he said he would quit on Oct 31.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russia's ruling party loses a third of seats in Moscow election after protests
- US will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil: official
- Brexit-delay to become law, can PM Johnson ignore it?
- UK parliament to be suspended on Monday until October
- Australia bushfires arrive early, destroying historic lodge in ‘omen’ of future
- The world wastes tons of food. A grocery ‘happy hour’ is one answer
- Heavy winds fan Australian bushfires, disrupt flights
- Woman killed as strong typhoon lashes Tokyo area, cutting power and transport
- Hong Kong school students form human chain after weekend of protests
- Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
- It is illegal to refer to Zia, Ershad as presidents, Hasina says
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Rieta Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact