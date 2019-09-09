Home > World

UK parliament Speaker John Bercow announces intention to quit

Published: 09 Sep 2019 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 09:03 PM BdST

John Bercow, Speaker in Britain's House of Commons, announced on Monday that he would be standing down from the role.
Bercow has helped bend parliamentary rules to give lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit the chance to try to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

He said he would not contest the next election if parliament voted later today in favour of holding one.

If, as expected, lawmakers reject the government's attempt to call an election, he said he would quit on Oct 31.

