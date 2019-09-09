Heavy winds fan Australian bushfires, disrupt flights
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 12:09 PM BdST
Strong winds fanned bushfires in two Australian states on Monday, with flames out of control in some areas ravaging thousands of hectares of land, fire services officials said.
The heavy winds also hit flights into Sydney, the country's busiest airport, where one runway was shut for three hours on Monday morning, Air Services Australia said.
Bushfires have started earlier than normal in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, in the southern hemisphere spring, prompting fire service warnings for the summer, which runs from December through February.
"This early in the season is unprecedented," said Neil Gallant, deputy commissioner of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, following two years of drought that have left extensive parts of the country parched.
"But if this is what it's like now, we really are concerned that over the next few months we're going to get no respite from these sorts of bushfire conditions," he told Australian Broadcasting Corp TV.
As of Monday, five properties had been confirmed destroyed, with five damaged in New South Wales (NSW), while more than 200 homes fires were saved from the flames, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned of damaging winds, with peak gusts of about 90 kilometres an hour (56 mph), along the east coast of New South Wales for Monday. The wind was expected to ease on Tuesday.
Winds are being driven by a deep low pressure system over the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand and a high pressure system off the south coast in the Great Australian Bight, the bureau said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman killed as strong typhoon lashes Tokyo area, cutting power and transport
- Hong Kong school students form human chain after weekend of protests
- Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
- How Trump’s plan to secretly meet with the Taliban came together, and fell apart
- China will not tolerate attempts to separate Hong Kong from China
- Strong typhoon makes landfall near Tokyo, snarling transport
- More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say
- Europe keeps asylum-seekers at a distance, this time in Rwanda
- Taliban failed to live up to ‘commitments’ in peace talks, Pompeo says
- Turkish military enters Syria to begin joint US 'safe zone' patrol
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Jatiya Party names Quader chairman, Raushon leader of opposition to end leadership row
- Rieta Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- It is illegal to refer to Zia, Ershad as presidents, Hasina says