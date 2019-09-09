Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
Published: 09 Sep 2019
Australia has ordered internet service providers to block access to eight websites still showing footage of deadly attacks on two mosques in New Zealand earlier this year.
A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island on March 15, killing 51 people in the country’s worst mass shooting. The attacker broadcast the shooting live on Facebook, and footage was widely shared.
Christians say a prayer for the victims of a shooting outside Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 17, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
"We cannot allow this heinous material to be used to promote, incite or instruct in further terrorist acts," Grant said in an emailed statement.
The blocking of the eight websites comes amid a concentrated effort by Australia to clamp-down on the sharing of violent content online.
It is now an offence in Australia for companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, which owns video sharing site YouTube, not to remove any videos or photographs that show murder, torture or rape without delay.
Companies must also inform Australian police within a “reasonable” timeframe.
