Home > World

Relief efforts ramp up amid fear of ‘staggering’ death toll in storm-ravaged Bahamas

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Sep 2019 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 03:36 AM BdST

Charities, government agencies and even cruise ships loaded with supplies and volunteers rushed emergency aid to the storm-ravaged Bahamas on Saturday amid fears of a "staggering" death toll left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Bahama leaders believe hundreds and perhaps thousands remained missing in the archipelago nation of about 400,000 people, even as the official death toll rose only to 43 as of late on Friday.

US President Donald Trump's administration requested airlift and logistical support from the Defense Department on Friday to support relief efforts for the Bahamas, the Miami Herald and other media reported.

The US Coast Guard and other agencies have already provided help with US Northern Command chief General Terrance O'Shaughnessy arriving in Nassau on Friday to assess the needs.

"We'll continue to beef up, we'll continue to collaborate with the government of the Bahamas," he told news reporters.

Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas, parked itself over part of the archipelago for almost two days earlier this week, pummelling it with Category 5 winds, with some gusts topping 200 mph.

The most powerful hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas levelled some neighbourhoods, swallowed others with storm surges and caused what one official described as a "staggering" number of deaths.

Dorian also devastated parts of the Outer Banks Islands in North Carolina, on Friday and it continued to push northward along the US Atlantic coast early on Saturday.

It brought tropical storm force winds to southeastern Massachusetts and Nantucket Island and Martha's Vineyard on Saturday morning, according to an advisory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

"Dorian's rain is just grazing New England," said Alex Lamers, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

It is expected to make landfall in Canada's Nova Scotia province on Saturday night with winds of about 90 mph (150 kph) and leave up to 7 inches of rain before pushing further east as a weakened post-tropical storm by Sunday, the NHC said.

The Bahamas had only a slight, 10 percent, chance of rain Saturday that was not expected to hamper relief efforts as Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands spoke of "a tremendous loss of life."

People get in a ferry at Marsh Harbour Government Port during an evacuation operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 6, 2019. Reuters

People get in a ferry at Marsh Harbour Government Port during an evacuation operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 6, 2019. Reuters

"STAGGERING" NUMBER OF DEAD FEARED

The medical chief of staff at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau said two refrigerated, 40-foot trucks would be needed to hold the "staggering" number of bodies likely to be found.

"We've ordered lots of body bags," said Dr Caroline Burnett-Garraway.

The United Nations estimated 70,000 people were in "immediate need of life-saving assistance" such as food, water and shelter. The UN World Food Programme was airlifting storage units, generators, prefab offices, and satellite equipment as well as 8 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat meals.

The American Red Cross said it had committed an initial $2 million help the Bahamas recover from the hurricane, with food, water and shelter and other necessities.

"Our relief operation is growing, but we are also facing serious challenges in terms of delivering aid," Red Cross spokeswoman Jennifer Eli said. "Even search-and-rescue choppers haven't been able to reach some people because there's no place to land. These challenges are affecting everyone."

Near an area called The Mudd in Marsh Harbour, a commercial hub, a Reuters witness reported most houses levelled, the body of a man lying near a main street and dead dogs floating in water. Some residents were leaving the area with meagre possessions, while others were determined to remain.

Suitcases, bags and trash are seen at Marsh Harbour Government Port during an evacuation operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 6, 2019. Reuters

Suitcases, bags and trash are seen at Marsh Harbour Government Port during an evacuation operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 6, 2019. Reuters

The US Coast Guard has rescued 295 people since Dorian began, the US Embassy in Nassau tweeted.

Relief groups were focusing on getting doctors, nurses and medical supplies into the hardest-hit areas and helping survivors get food and safe drinking water.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. committed $1 million for hurricane relief and its ship Norwegian Breakaway left Miami on Thursday with supplies donated by the company and its employees, in addition to items collected by the City of Miami and various charities.

Celebrity chef José Andrés and members of his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, were on the ground in the Bahamas to aid hurricane survivors by preparing thousands of meals.

The risk of outbreaks of diarrhoea and waterborne diseases is high as drinking water may be tainted with sewage, according to the Pan American Health Organization, which described the situation for some people on Abaco island as "desperate."

Claudin Loriston, 39, a Haitian carpenter, said he and his three young children were among the "lucky ones" to get on a plane out of Abaco. He said he had no documents with him, but would try to get a job to support his family.

"There are too many dead bodies there. The government needs to remove everyone from the island, the smell is everywhere, it's in the water."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Riot police face off against protestors during a pro-democracy demonstration in Hong Kong on Friday night, Sept 6, 2019. It was the first notable display of unrest since Hong Kong’s top leader announced on Wednesday that she would be withdrawing a deeply unpopular extradition bill. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

Hong Kong protests resume

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with European Parliament President David Sassoli at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, September 3, 2019. REUTERS

US to 'call out' China over Uighurs

Typhoon knocks out power in S Korea

A home is surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Calabash, North Carolina, US, September 6, 2019. REUTERS

Hurricane Dorian swipes the US

FILE PHOTO: Central American migrants stand in line before entering a temporary shelter, after illegally crossing the border between Mexico and the U.S., in Deming, New Mexico, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS

US weighs another refugee cap cut

FILE -- Rohingya refugees in the Thaingkhali camp in Bangladesh, March 1, 2018. The White House is considering a plan that would effectively bar refugees from most parts of the world from resettling in the United States by cutting back the decades-old program that admits tens of thousands of people each year who are fleeing war, persecution and famine, according to current and former administration officials. (Adriane Ohanesian/The New York Times)

US mulls drastic cut in allowing refugees

FILE -- Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside 10 Downing Street in London, Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. Regardless of whether British voters chose to leave or remain in the European Union, the latest Brexit crisis in Westminster this week has united them on one front: They have lost all faith in their politicians. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

‘Idiots’: Britons lose faith in politicians

Activists protest for solidarity with Hong Kong's protestors in front of Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong braces for more protests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.