Home > World

N Korea says typhoon kills five, injured 3

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Sep 2019 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 05:44 PM BdST

A typhoon hit North Korea on Saturday, killing five people and injuring three, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

The typhoon also impacted 46,200 hectares of farmland, KCNA said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump departs after presenting NBA Hall of Fame player Jerry West with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, US, September 5, 2019. REUTERS

Peace talks cancelled with Taliban: Trump

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, confirmed at a news conference on Saturday in Tehran that the country is working on advanced centrifuges in way prohibited under the 2015 nuclear deal. The New York Times

Iran again breaks with limits in nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain Jul 25, 2019. REUTERS

Senior UK minister quits government

A man shouts towards riot police during a protest near Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China September 7, 2019. REUTERS

HK protesters call on Trump to ‘liberate’ city

An outer wall of an under-construction detention centre for illegal immigrants is pictured at a village in Goalpara district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Sep 1, 2019. REUTERS

India set to build first detention camp for illegals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes film director Oleg Sentsov, who was jailed on terrorism charges in Russia, upon arrival of Ukrainian prisoners in Kiev after Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, at Borispil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine Sep 7, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners

A volunteer drives a cargo cart at the landing track at the Leonard M Thompson International Airport during an evacuation operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sep 7, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Thousands in Bahamas flee Dorian's devastation

Anti-Brexit protestors take part in the

MPs prepare court action to enforce Brexit delay

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.