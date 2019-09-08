N Korea says typhoon kills five, injured 3
Published: 08 Sep 2019 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 05:44 PM BdST
A typhoon hit North Korea on Saturday, killing five people and injuring three, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.
The typhoon also impacted 46,200 hectares of farmland, KCNA said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
