Home > World

Hong Kong protesters to take their democracy message to US Consulate

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Sep 2019 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 11:11 AM BdST

Hong Kong protesters calling for democracy for the Chinese-ruled city plan to take their message to the US Consulate on Sunday after another night of violence in the 14th week of unrest.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday urged the Chinese government to exercise restraint in Hong Kong.

Esper made his call in Paris as police in Hong Kong prevented protesters from blocking access to the city's international airport but fired tear gas for a second night running in the densely populated district of Mong Kok.

Protesters set fires in the street and there were several arrests.

The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland. Many Hong Kong residents fear Beijing is eroding that autonomy.

China denies the accusation of meddling and says Hong Kong is an internal affair. It has denounced the protests, accusing the United States and Britain of fomenting unrest, and warned of the damage to the economy.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced concessions this week aimed at ending the protests, including formally scrapping a hugely unpopular extradition bill, but many said the concessions were too little, too late.

She said Beijing backed her "all the way".

The bill, which ignited the protests in June, would have allowed the extradition of people to mainland China to stand trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party. Hong Kong has an independent judiciary dating back to British rule.

But the demonstrations have long since broadened into calls for more democracy and many protesters have pledged to fight on.

The US State Department updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong, warning that US citizens and consular employees had been the targets of a recent propaganda campaign by China "falsely accusing the United States of fomenting unrest".

The overall risk level remains at the second lowest of a four-level gauge, after it was raised on Aug 7 to reflect the escalating violence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump departs after presenting NBA Hall of Fame player Jerry West with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, US, September 5, 2019. REUTERS

Peace talks cancelled with Taliban: Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes film director Oleg Sentsov, who was jailed on terrorism charges in Russia, upon arrival of Ukrainian prisoners in Kiev after Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, at Borispil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine Sep 7, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners

A volunteer drives a cargo cart at the landing track at the Leonard M Thompson International Airport during an evacuation operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sep 7, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Thousands in Bahamas flee Dorian's devastation

Anti-Brexit protestors take part in the

MPs prepare court action to enforce Brexit delay

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for pictures on a bridge crossing the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China Sep 7, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Rinke

Merkel presses for peaceful HK resolution

A man walks among debris at the Mudd neighbourhood, devastated after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 6, 2019. Reuters

Fear of ‘staggering’ death toll in Bahamas

Riot police face off against protestors during a pro-democracy demonstration in Hong Kong on Friday night, Sept 6, 2019. It was the first notable display of unrest since Hong Kong’s top leader announced on Wednesday that she would be withdrawing a deeply unpopular extradition bill. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

Hong Kong protests resume

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with European Parliament President David Sassoli at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, September 3, 2019. REUTERS

US to 'call out' China over Uighurs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.