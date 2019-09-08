A Virginia university offers free semester to students in Bahamas displaced by hurricane
Mariel Padilla, The New York Times
Published: 08 Sep 2019 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 05:20 PM BdST
More than 800 miles separate the University of the Bahamas and Hampton University in Virginia. But some students at the former, whose North campus was devastated by Hurricane Dorian, will be able to continue their education at no cost at the latter for a semester.
The offer by Hampton came about because of a special connection between the two universities.
After the deadly storm hit the Bahamas this week, William Harvey, the president of Hampton, called to check on his friend Rodney Smith, a former chief administrator at Hampton and now president of the University of the Bahamas. Smith assured Harvey that he and his family were fine, but that the university’s North campus was “devastated.”
The next morning, Harvey said, he called back and offered to provide students from the North campus with free room, board and tuition for the current semester.
Hampton University, a historically black institution in Hampton, Virginia, announced the agreement on Thursday. Within one day, Harvey said, 22 students had expressed interest. The students who participate will have the option to stay on afterward, but at the regular costs.
“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career — helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” Harvey said in the statement.
It is unclear how many students from the Bahamas will attend Hampton University, which already has more than 4,300 students enrolled this fall. But Hampton has prepared the space and the funds, Harvey said.
According to Hampton University’s website, total tuition costs and room and board fees add up to more than $20,000 per semester.
The University of the Bahamas, which has several campuses and satellite locations throughout the Bahamian archipelago, including on the hardest-hit islands Grand Bahama and Abaco, was forced to close for more than a week because of the hurricane. The university did not immediately respond to phone calls or emails requesting comment on Friday.
In letters to the University of the Bahamas community about the destruction of the North campus, which is on Grand Bahama, Smith said that one administrative building was gutted and another was compromised.
“We will all unite and we will rebuild,” he said.
A former Hampton student with ties to the Bahamas praised the arrangement between the two universities.
“Hampton has been the educational choice for many Bahamians over its long history,” Lawrence Rigby, a former university class president, said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Harvey and university leadership on this demonstration of kindness and humanity to my home in our time of need.”
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran again breaks with limits in nuclear deal
- UK Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd quits government in Brexit protest
- As they India build its first camp for illegals, some workers fear detention there
- Hong Kong protesters to take their democracy message to US Consulate
- As desperation rises, thousands in Bahamas flee Dorian's devastation
- MPs prepare court action to enforce Brexit delay
- Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in first sign of thawing relations
- Germany's Merkel presses for peaceful Hong Kong resolution
- Trump says he cancelled peace talks with Taliban over attack
- Relief efforts ramp up amid fear of ‘staggering’ death toll in storm-ravaged Bahamas
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- DMP commissioner vows to wipe out 'gang culture' in Dhaka
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Jatiya Party leaders hold talks to end leadership deadlock
- More than 200 fighters trying to cross into Kashmir from Pakistan: India
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls