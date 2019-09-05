Home > World

UK PM Johnson's brother, Jo, resigns, citing family vs national interest conflict

   

Published: 05 Sep 2019 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 05:07 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's younger brother, Jo, has resigned as a junior minister and said he would also step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

His resignation comes days after the prime minister expelled 21 Conservative lawmakers from the party for failing to back his Brexit strategy, including Winston Churchill's grandson and a former finance minister.

Since taking office in July, Boris Johnson has tried to corral the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over Brexit, behind his strategy of leaving the European Union on Oct 31, with or without a deal.

Jo Johnson, 47, had previously expressed backing for a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU, but accepted a job as a junior minister in the business and education departments when his brother became prime minister.

"It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs (Prime Ministers)," Jo Johnson said on Twitter.

"In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP (Member of Parliament) & Minister," he said.

It was not immediately clear whether he would resign as a Member of Parliament immediately, or simply not stand for re-election. He had been an MP since 2010, serving in several ministerial roles. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses a news conference in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2019. REUTERS 

HK leader assures of China backing

FILE PHOTO - Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS

Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March

File Photo: Cattle walk in a parched landscape near Zimunya, in Zimbabwe's Manicaland province, Jun 20, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation

New IS bombers: Cows in explosive vests

Emergency services workers try to clear flood water in Stalybridge, Britain Nov 22, 2016. REUTERS

Flood damage now a mental health threat in UK

Damaged cars are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 5, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban claim bomb attack in Kabul

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the opening day of the International Labour Organisation's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS

Nigeria boycotts Africa economic summit

A train is seen as it is derailed after a collision with a truck in Yokohama, near Tokyo , Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo September 5, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

One dies in Japan train-truck crash 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 4, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

UK lawmakers vote to block no-deal Brexit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.