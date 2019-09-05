Former Nissan boss Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March

Ghosn, once one of the world's most celebrated auto executives, was arrested in Tokyo in November, and faces charges including improperly enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to the automaker. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He has been released on bail, but Japanese courts have dismissed his appeals to ease a bail restriction that bans him from contacting his wife. His lawyers have argued that condition violates Japan's constitution and international law on family separations.