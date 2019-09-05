As Afghanistan seeks peace, social media raises fear of reprisals

In one video, dishevelled Taliban fighters line up a local judge in front of their guns as they repeat a question: who is rightful, the insurgents or the government? As the judge pleads “I serve the people,” the fighters open fire. The man collapses, and they fire more.

In a second video, Afghan army soldiers have tied a couple of Taliban fighters to the hood of a military vehicle, driving them back and forth in a desert as they take turns beating them bloody. The Taliban wail as the soldiers curse at them and their families. One soldier repeatedly slashes a fighter with a knife.

“Slaves of Pakistan that fell to our hands,” the soldier filming the torture wrote on his Facebook account, referring to the neighbouring country’s support for the Afghan insurgency. “Dear friends, please share.”

As the prospect of a peace deal nears, with the United States and Taliban signalling that they are close on a preliminary agreement, the violence has only intensified. Graphic videos and images of the bloodshed circulate freely, and the rhetoric on both sides appears to be hardening.

The videos and images seem like a deliberate escalation, opening another battlefield online. A recent survey showed that at least 90% of households have at least one mobile phone and about 40% access to the internet.

The graphic content is often posted by accounts related to, or sharing sympathies with, one side of the war. Such flooding of images of blood and gore has raised fears of lasting hatred that only complicates chances of a deal on paper translating to peace for local communities.

Once it became clear that a military victory was unlikely for either side, the war became increasingly localised — down to villages, pitting cousin against cousin, in some cases even father against son, the conflict often blurring to suspicion and revenge.

After a strike force mentored by the CIA raided an eastern village earlier this month, killing at least 11 civilians — many of whom were shot from close range after being held — about two dozen elders and relatives brought their complaint to the country’s defence minister.

“I don’t know who is killing us like this — is this really Afghan forces, or is this a tribal rivalry using the forces?” one relative told the minister. “We will have to find our enemy.”

The fear of local vengeance was palpable last month in the first informal talks on peace to include representatives both from the Afghan government and the insurgents. The declaration urged both sides to “not fuel the conflict and revenge” with their language and messages.

Habibullah Rafi, an Afghan academic and historian, said that through 40 years of violence and war in Afghanistan, there have been many cycles of reprisal. But the sheer ubiquity of social media now has seemed to widen the circle of outrage over acts of violence and to stoke calls for revenge over and over.

In the comments section of the video where Afghan soldiers were beating Taliban fighters, one Facebook user wrote that the leaders of the Taliban would watch this video. “After that, it’s on you how they treat arrested soldiers.”

Other Facebook users sympathetic to the Taliban retaliated by posting pictures of Afghan women being searched by forces of the US-led coalition, saying the Afghan army facilitated of such dishonour. In Afghanistan’s conservative society, women are often kept away from even the gaze of friends, let alone from the touch of strangers.

“Such videos will open the path for revenge-taking and personal enmity after peace,” Rafi said. “If the government keeps reminding of violence committed by the Taliban, and if the Taliban keeps sharing videos of violence by government forces, even if there is a peace deal the fighting could continue in the country because those fighting men will go after their revenge.”

In the 1980s, the Soviet-backed communists disappeared thousands of Afghans affiliated with, or seen as sympathetic to, the US-backed Islamic guerrillas. When the guerrillas swept into Kabul, they not only went after the affiliates and the property of those associated with the former government, but they also started fighting each other over the vacuum of power, sending the country into anarchy.

The most recent wave of reprisals involved the Taliban and the small pocket of Northern Alliance fighters that resisted the Taliban’s sweep of the country in late 1990s.

Whenever the Taliban advanced after strong resistance, particularly in the north, they would resort to brutal tactics of killings and indiscriminate destruction. When their regime fell after the US invasion in 2001, many of those who had been on the receiving end allied with the US military and came after the Taliban.

Rahima Jami, a member of the Afghan Parliament, is among Afghan politicians who urge caution in a peace deal and see the road ahead as extremely difficult. The Taliban’s desire for the return of the power they lost has now been wrapped in a sense of vengeance, she says.

“I personally don’t believe that there will be peace after a deal with the Taliban,” Jami said. “The group will try to get the whole government, and as all the other political parties are armed they will not agree, and then fighting will start — a civil war, with fighting on each street, and it will continue for many years.”

In recent years, the war has largely become one fought by Afghans on both sides, with tens of thousands dead. Except for rare occasions, the US presence has mostly been reduced to air support. As the war has spread, most of the bloodiest fighting happens between groups from the local community, leaving a legacy of blood feuds.

Abdul Baqi Samandar, an Afghan activist, urged the leadership on both sides to tread carefully. He said the foot soldiers showed a capacity for acceptance during the brief cease-fire last year, when the Taliban and Afghan fighters mingled and posed for photos. But the leadership needs to be careful, he added, with what kind of ideas they drill into their fighters during the final sprint.

“Our leaders, including the government, should create the literature of peace,” Samandar said. “They should convince fighting men on their side that they cannot clean blood with blood.”

