Home > World

Hong Kong leader to announce withdrawal of extradition bill

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Sep 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 12:51 PM BdST

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce later on Wednesday the formal withdrawal of a proposed extradition bill that sparked three months of protests in the Chinese-ruled city, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

Other local media outlets also reported on a possible withdrawal of the bill. The chief executive's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The withdrawal of the bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be sent to mainland China to face trial, is one of the main demands of pro-democracy protesters who have plunged the former British colony into its deepest crisis in decades.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees take part in a prayer as they gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/File Photo

Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that deny citizenship

Johnson loses key vote on Brexit

Protesters start to barricade a tunnel in front of the government headquarters during a general strike in Hong Kong, China Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HK police fire beanbag rounds at protesters

Conservative Member of Parliament Nicholas Soames walks in Westminster, in London. Reuters

Churchill's grandson to be expelled from Conservative Party

People look out to sea on the beach at Hilton Head Island, SC, as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the East Coast on Monday morning, Sept 2, 2019

Storm cripples the Bahamas

Iran's Rouhani rules out bilateral talks with US

President Donald Trump with Kim Jong Un, the N Korean leader after crossing into the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, June 30, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump finds N Korea missile tests 'very standard'

Kim Sang Hyun, 56, demonstrates ssireum with Jaymin Choi to his students at All Saints Episcopal Church in Long Island, May 25, 2019. For the last 30 years, Hyun has almost single-handedly labored to bring the sport of ssireum, a 1,700-year-old form of Korean wrestling, to the United States, and despite many reasons to give up, and many doubts, he battles on. The New York Times

A lonely fight to preserve a Korean tradition

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.