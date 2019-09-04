Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces withdrawal of extradition bill
Reuters
Published: 04 Sep 2019 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 03:27 PM BdST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has plunged the city into its worst political crisis in decades, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Lam made the announcement in an internal meeting with pro- establishment lawmakers and Hong Kong delegates of China's National People's Congress. She is expected to make a public announcement later on Wednesday.
A senior government source also confirmed the impending annoucement to Reuters of the withdrawal.
