Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces withdrawal of extradition bill

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has plunged the city into its worst political crisis in decades, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Lam made the announcement in an internal meeting with pro- establishment lawmakers and Hong Kong delegates of China's National People's Congress. She is expected to make a public announcement later on Wednesday.

A senior government source also confirmed the impending annoucement to Reuters of the withdrawal.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

