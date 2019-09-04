Home > World

Deadly California boat fire prompts scrutiny of regulations

>>Jose A Del Real, Mike Baker and Tim Arango, The New York Times

Published: 04 Sep 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 12:07 PM BdST

Previous Next
The boat had long operated with a modern fire-suppression system in its engine room and was deemed safe to sail, having passed a Coast Guard inspection as recently as February that required smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

But that apparently was not enough to stop the fire that overtook the Conception in the early morning hours of Labour Day, leaving 34 people dead and prompting increased scrutiny about whether regulations in place to prevent such tragedies go far enough.

Though the cause of the fire is unknown, the scope of Monday’s devastation has left industry experts and officials baffled at how a respected boat operator lost an entire excursion of people inside the hull of a ship outfitted with safety systems intended to protect any such vessel.

The deadly fire near the Channel Islands, a national park on the California coast, was the state’s worst maritime disaster in recent memory, and officials Tuesday said they had called off a search for survivors.

Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County said Tuesday morning that 20 bodies had been recovered and that 14 people remained unaccounted for. He added that divers had seen between four and six additional bodies in the wreckage but were not yet able to recover them.

Coroner's vans arrive at the Santa Barbara Harbour to receive remains of victims of a fire aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel, the Conception, in Santa Barbara, Calif, on Monday night, Sep 2, 2019. The 33 passengers aboard the Conception are believed to have been asleep below deck when the fire broke out. The New York Times

Coroner's vans arrive at the Santa Barbara Harbour to receive remains of victims of a fire aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel, the Conception, in Santa Barbara, Calif, on Monday night, Sep 2, 2019. The 33 passengers aboard the Conception are believed to have been asleep below deck when the fire broke out. The New York Times

Five crew members were able to escape, including the captain, and were the only ones to survive. The boat, a 75-foot scuba vessel, had 39 people on board — six crew members and 33 passengers.

Federal regulations for small passenger vessels require spaces for overnight accommodations to have a smoke detection and alarm unit. Accommodation spaces must also have at least one portable fire extinguisher, clearly visible and readily available, for every 2,500 square feet, according to regulations. Engine areas must have a fixed fire-suppression system, with controls located away from that area. Passenger areas must have at least two routes of escape. The Conception appeared to be in compliance.

The Conception is owned by Truth Aquatics and has been in operation since 1981. The boat was configured to accommodate up to 46 people in the sleeping quarters, according to specifications offered by the company.

The Conception’s most recent inspection, in February, did not note any problems.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees take part in a prayer as they gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/File Photo

Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that deny citizenship

Johnson loses key vote on Brexit

Protesters start to barricade a tunnel in front of the government headquarters during a general strike in Hong Kong, China Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HK police fire beanbag rounds at protesters

Conservative Member of Parliament Nicholas Soames walks in Westminster, in London. Reuters

Churchill's grandson to be expelled from Conservative Party

People look out to sea on the beach at Hilton Head Island, SC, as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the East Coast on Monday morning, Sept 2, 2019

Storm cripples the Bahamas

Iran's Rouhani rules out bilateral talks with US

President Donald Trump with Kim Jong Un, the N Korean leader after crossing into the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, June 30, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump finds N Korea missile tests 'very standard'

Kim Sang Hyun, 56, demonstrates ssireum with Jaymin Choi to his students at All Saints Episcopal Church in Long Island, May 25, 2019. For the last 30 years, Hyun has almost single-handedly labored to bring the sport of ssireum, a 1,700-year-old form of Korean wrestling, to the United States, and despite many reasons to give up, and many doubts, he battles on. The New York Times

A lonely fight to preserve a Korean tradition

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.