Blast in Indian fireworks factory kills 14 people

Published: 04 Sep 2019 09:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 09:54 PM BdST

A blast at a fireworks factory in India on Wednesday killed 14 people, police said, weeks ahead of a Hindu festival marked by the lighting of millions of fire crackers.

It was not clear if the factory in the northern state of Punjab was a legal facility or one of the many illegal fireworks factories dotted across the country with lax safety standards.

“We have recovered 14 dead bodies,” said police officer Mukhtiar Singh.

