Masked gunman opens fire on police in Brooklyn backyard
>> Sharon Otterman and Edgar Sandoval, The New York Times
Published: 03 Sep 2019 09:14 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 09:14 AM BdST
Police officers in Brownsville, Brooklyn, spotted an unusual sight early Monday morning: a masked man walking on a quiet residential street.
The officers attempted to stop the man, but he fled and then began shooting at their patrol car, the police said. The gunman tried to hide, but a neighbour alerted the officers to his whereabouts. Cornered in a backyard, the man aimed at the police again, and was killed in a hail of gunfire, the police said.
The overnight shooting, in which no officers were injured, happened just after 2:30 am Eastern time on Labour Day in a part of Brooklyn where 12 people were shot at a block party in July and crime rates are twice the citywide average.
Incidents in some pockets of the city — northern Manhattan, northern Brooklyn and parts of Queens — have driven a 7.6% rise in shootings as of Sept 1 compared to the same period last year, despite an overall decline in crime citywide, according to police statistics.
The death in Brownsville was one of four fatal shootings that took place in the city early on Labour Day. At about the same time as the incident in Brownsville, a 50-year-old woman was killed in Flatbush, Brooklyn. About an hour later, in Bushwick, Brooklyn, a man was shot in the chest. At 4:30 a.m. in Richmond Hill, Queens, one man was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub.
The Flatbush shooting happened just a few hours before J’Ouvert, a daybreak celebration that takes place in Brooklyn to ring in the annual West Indian American Day Parade. The J’Ouvert celebration, which has been marred by violence in the past, was held without incident Monday.
The fatal shooting in Brownsville incident was the second in the past several days involving a man taking aim at police officers who were attempting to stop him. On Friday, a gunman in Jamaica, Queens, was killed by police after he fired at officers seeking to question him about a gang-related shooting.
In a Monday news conference, Chief Terence A. Monahan of the New York City Police Department said that the Labor Day shootout in Brownsville began when police officers saw the masked man, in his 30s, during a regular overnight patrol.
“He had his face covered walking down the street, which is kind of suspicious on a warm evening,” Monahan said. “So they went to stop him. He immediately ran.”
By the time the encounter had ended, seven officers had fired at the masked gunman, one returning fire on the street near the intersection of Howard and Dumont avenues in the initial encounter, and six more in the backyard shootout.
A video taken by a photographer for PIX11 news showed a large police presence in the area when the backyard gunbattle began. Police officers ducked for cover as dozens of shots rang out. Monahan estimated officers had fired a total of 64 bullets.
Israel Morris, 70, who lives near the corner of Howard and Dumont, said he was awaked by helicopters flying over his neighbourhood and “countless” lights of police cars flashing and officers at the scene.
“I heard five or six shots and helicopters flying over all night,” Morris said.
Nigel Brown, 50, who also lives on Howard Ave., said that while shootings in the area are not uncommon, this was the first time a shooting-related death happened on his block.
“I thought they were firecrackers, but now I’m realising they were gunshots,” he said.
The police said the Brownsville gunman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital, and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene.
Roughly 3 miles away, police officers responded to a Newkirk Avenue address in Flatbush and found the 50-year-old dead woman, a 45-year-old man gunshots to the chest and a third man, 27, bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.
The two injured men were transported to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.
In Bushwick, a man identified by the police as Daniel Collado was shot in the torso at 3:48 am in the vicinity of Weirfield Street and Irving Avenue, the police said. He later died at Wyckoff Heights Medical Centre.
Less than an hour later, in Richmond Hills, Queens, three men in a white BMW fired shots at three men leaving the Mazi Nightclub on 91st Avenue.
Of the three men targeted, one, age 35, was killed, the second, a 28-year-old, was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso and the third, 27, shot in both legs, was in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the police said.
No arrests have been made in the Bushwick, Flatbush or Richmond Hill shootings, the police said. And all of the shootings remained under investigation.
c.2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan won't join US-led maritime coalition in Gulf
- Hong Kong students begin school year with gas masks, class boycotts and protests
- Masked gunman opens fire on police in Brooklyn backyard
- North Korea missile tests, ‘very standard’ to Trump, show signs of advancing arsenal
- Hong Kong leader says has never tendered resignation to Beijing
- Spain rescues almost 200 migrants in the Mediterranean
- Hong Kong leader says she would 'quit' if she could, fears her ability to resolve crisis now 'very limited'
- 'Very strong rumors' UK election could be called this week for before October 31
- Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash
- Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas as ‘catastrophic’ storm
Most Read
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale
- Bangladesh Television goes on air in India
- Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade
- Supreme Court upholds Minny’s bail in murder case, clearing way for her release
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner
- Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC