Home > World

Britain's Hammond: We have the numbers to defeat Johnson on Brexit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST

An alliance of opposition parties and rebel Conservative lawmakers should have the numbers to defeat Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Brexit on Tuesday, former British finance minister Philip Hammond said.

“I think we will have the numbers,” he told BBC Radio. “I think there will be enough people to get this over the line.”

“Many colleagues have been incensed by some of the actions over the last week or so,” he said. “I think there’s a group of Conservatives who feel very strongly that now is a time where we have to put the national interest ahead of any threats to us personally or to our careers.”

With 59 days to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, the cross-party group will use parliament’s first day back from its summer break to launch their attempt to block a no-deal exit.

Johnson has warned Conservative lawmakers they will be expelled from the party if they vote with the opposition. A government source has also said Johnson would seek an election if he loses the Brexit vote.

Hammond said he intended to stand as a Conservative at the next election and he did not believe Downing Street could stop him. “There would certainly be the fight of a lifetime if they tried to (stop me),” he said, showing the depth of anger in the party.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump with Kim Jong Un, the N Korean leader after crossing into the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, June 30, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump finds N Korea missile tests 'very standard'

Kim Sang Hyun, 56, demonstrates ssireum with Jaymin Choi to his students at All Saints Episcopal Church in Long Island, May 25, 2019. For the last 30 years, Hyun has almost single-handedly labored to bring the sport of ssireum, a 1,700-year-old form of Korean wrestling, to the United States, and despite many reasons to give up, and many doubts, he battles on. The New York Times

A lonely fight to preserve a Korean tradition

Flag of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Japan won't join US-led maritime coalition

School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China Sep 2, 2019. REUTERS

HK students begin school year with gas masks, class boycotts and protests

Migrants walk after disembarking from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga. REUTERS

Spain rescues almost 200 migrants

Police officers on the scene of a fatal shooting near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Dumont Avenue in Brooklyn on Sept 2, 2019. The New York Times.

Gunman opens fire on police in Brooklyn

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 20, 2019. REUTERS

HK leader says she has never tendered resignation to Beijing

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 20, 2019. REUTERS

HK leader would 'quit' if she could

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.