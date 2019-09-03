Britain's Hammond: We have the numbers to defeat Johnson on Brexit
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST
An alliance of opposition parties and rebel Conservative lawmakers should have the numbers to defeat Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Brexit on Tuesday, former British finance minister Philip Hammond said.
“I think we will have the numbers,” he told BBC Radio. “I think there will be enough people to get this over the line.”
“Many colleagues have been incensed by some of the actions over the last week or so,” he said. “I think there’s a group of Conservatives who feel very strongly that now is a time where we have to put the national interest ahead of any threats to us personally or to our careers.”
With 59 days to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, the cross-party group will use parliament’s first day back from its summer break to launch their attempt to block a no-deal exit.
Johnson has warned Conservative lawmakers they will be expelled from the party if they vote with the opposition. A government source has also said Johnson would seek an election if he loses the Brexit vote.
Hammond said he intended to stand as a Conservative at the next election and he did not believe Downing Street could stop him. “There would certainly be the fight of a lifetime if they tried to (stop me),” he said, showing the depth of anger in the party.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Britain's Hammond: We have the numbers to defeat Johnson on Brexit
- Deadly Taliban attack in Afghan capital casts shadow on peace deal
- US presidential candidate Booker proposes $3 trillion climate change plan
- A lonely fight to preserve a Korean tradition
- Japan won't join US-led maritime coalition in Gulf
- Hong Kong students begin school year with gas masks, class boycotts and protests
- Masked gunman opens fire on police in Brooklyn backyard
- North Korea missile tests, ‘very standard’ to Trump, show signs of advancing arsenal
- Hong Kong leader says has never tendered resignation to Beijing
- Spain rescues almost 200 migrants in the Mediterranean
Most Read
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- JERA to acquire 49% of Reliance’s power project in Bangladesh
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- Minny freed on bail in the murder of husband Refat
- Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner
- Court rejects Mainul Hosein’s bail appeal, sends him back to jail
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale
- Bangladesh Television goes on air in India