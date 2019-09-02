Home > World

'Very strong rumors' UK election could be called this week for before October 31

   

Published: 02 Sep 2019 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 10:05 PM BdST

There are “very strong rumors” that a general election could be announced this week to take place before Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31, The Guardian’s chief political correspondent said.

“Very strong rumors in Westminster today that election could be called this week - with verbal commitment of polling day pre-Oct 31,” Jessica Elgot wrote on Twitter.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Red Crescent medic walks next to bags containing the bodies of victims of Saudi-led airstrikes on a Houthi detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen, Sep 1, 2019. REUTERS

More than 100 killed in attack on Yemen prison

15 dead in Mali building collapse

UNHCR expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam

Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport, as Hurricane Dorian passes over Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas September 2, 2019 in this still image taken from a video by social media. Lou Carroll via REUTERS

Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas

FILE PHOTO: Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 10, 2019. REUTERS

Georgian PM Bakhtadze steps down

Johnson threatens Brexit rebels with expulsion

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS

Iran will take steps away from nuclear deal

Pence calls for vigilance about Russian election meddling

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.