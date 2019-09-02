'Very strong rumors' UK election could be called this week for before October 31
Published: 02 Sep 2019 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 10:05 PM BdST
There are “very strong rumors” that a general election could be announced this week to take place before Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31, The Guardian’s chief political correspondent said.
“Very strong rumors in Westminster today that election could be called this week - with verbal commitment of polling day pre-Oct 31,” Jessica Elgot wrote on Twitter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas as ‘catastrophic’ storm
- Fifteen dead in building collapse in Mali's capital
- UN High Commissioner for Refugees expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam
- Georgian PM Bakhtadze steps down, warns against political divisions
- US special envoy shows draft deal with Taliban to Afghan president
- Hong Kong students rally peacefully after weekend of protest violence
- US's Pence calls for vigilance about Russian election meddling
- Iran says it will take 'stronger step' away from nuclear deal if Europe doesn't act
- Johnson threatens Brexit rebels with party expulsion
- Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade
Most Read
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Wife Minny, 23 others formally charged over Refat murder
- Bangladesh signs deal with India's Reliance Power to buy electricity
- DNCC eviction drive sparks violent unrest in Mohammadpur
- Dhaka blast could be a prelude to bigger attacks, warns Obaidul Quader
- Foreign ministers of Australia, Iran, Sri Lanka to join blue economy conference in Dhaka
- Supreme Court upholds Minny’s bail in murder case, clearing way for her release
- Govt retracts 2-yr medical internship proposal amid student backlash
- Exclusion from the NRC does not make one ‘stateless’: India