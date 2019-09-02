Home > World

US's Pence calls for vigilance about Russian election meddling

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Sep 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 05:39 PM BdST

It is necessary to remain alert to Russian interference in elections around the world, United States Vice President Michael Pence said on Monday in Warsaw.

“With its efforts to meddle in elections across Europe and around the world now is the time for us to remain vigilant about the intentions and the actions being taken by Russia,” Pence said during the conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Red Crescent medic walks next to bags containing the bodies of victims of Saudi-led airstrikes on a Houthi detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen, Sep 1, 2019. REUTERS

More than 100 killed in attack on Yemen prison

A riot police holds his shield at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, Sep 2, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong on edge after weekend protests

Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Aug 28, 2019. REUTERS

Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes

Residents wait to be evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Campus, an assisted living facility, in Kissimmee, Fla, Sep 1, 2019. The New York Times

Bahamas battered by ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Dorian

Dorian hammers Bahamas

Police arrive at Cinergy Odessa cinema following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, US in this still image taken from a social media video August 31, 2019. Mario A Leal via REUTERS

Five killed, 21 injured in West Texas shooting

Will approach Bangladesh: Assam minister

The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. Reuters

N Korea denies $2bn cyberattacks on banks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.