Red Cross says more than 100 killed in attack on Yemen prison

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, told Reuters by telephone after visiting the site that bodies were still being pulled from the rubble at the prison in Dhamar.

The coalition, which has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen for more than four years, said it hit a Houthi site storing drones and missiles.

Houthi officials and residents said the air strike targeted a complex used as a detention centre in the city.