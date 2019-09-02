Home > World

Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Sep 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 10:01 PM BdST

The Lebanon-Israel border area was quiet on Monday, after Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and the Israeli army exchanged cross-border fire on Sunday.

Israel’s military said anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted an army base and vehicles. It responded with fire into southern Lebanon, after a week of growing tension raised fears of a new war with long-time enemy Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing and wounding those inside. Israel said there were no casualties.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 after Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid, but neither side seems eager for another conflict now.

Reuters witnesses on the Lebanese side of the border said all was quiet on Monday morning. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the UN peacekeeping force on the frontier, was seen patrolling the border.

The Israeli shelling into Lebanon stopped at 6pm local time on Sunday, Lebanese state media said.

The UN peacekeeping force on the frontier said calm had returned to the region at night. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had urged both sides to “exercise utmost restraint to prevent any further escalation”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Red Crescent medic walks next to bags containing the bodies of victims of Saudi-led airstrikes on a Houthi detention centre in Dhamar, Yemen, Sep 1, 2019. REUTERS

More than 100 killed in attack on Yemen prison

15 dead in Mali building collapse

UNHCR expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam

Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport, as Hurricane Dorian passes over Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas September 2, 2019 in this still image taken from a video by social media. Lou Carroll via REUTERS

Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas

FILE PHOTO: Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 10, 2019. REUTERS

Georgian PM Bakhtadze steps down

Johnson threatens Brexit rebels with expulsion

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS

Iran will take steps away from nuclear deal

Pence calls for vigilance about Russian election meddling

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.