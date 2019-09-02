Home > World

Fifteen dead in building collapse in Mali's capital

Fifteen people were confirmed dead after a day of rescue in the remains of a three-storey building which collapsed in Mali's capital Bamako, an official said on Monday.

The residential building, which was under construction but was inhabited, fell down in the early hours of Sunday, and the death toll rose throughout the day as firefighters extracted men, women and children from the rubble.

Twenty-six people survived, Major Baba Cisse, a spokesperson for the minister of security, told Reuters on the phone. Most of those sustained injuries, state radio ORTM reported.

The government said a lack of respect for construction standards was the likely cause of the collapse.

"There are many mistakes... at the root of this tragedy. One cannot construct buildings haphazardly," said security minister General Salif Traore.

Authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the collapse, the government said on Twitter.

Building collapses are common in Bamako, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, where a construction boom has driven many to be built without permits.

