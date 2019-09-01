Home > World

Trains to Hong Kong airport suspended amid protester disruption

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Sep 2019 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 12:28 PM BdST

Trains to Hong Kong's international airport were suspended on Sunday as pro-democracy protesters threatened to disrupt transport links to the airport, The Mass Transit Railway (MTR) operator said.

A notice at MTR stations said trains had been suspended, "As requested by the Hong Kong Government and Airport Authority to facilitate access control arrangements at the airport."

Demonstrators planned to choke travel routes to the airport on Sunday after a chaotic night of running battles between police and masked protesters, the latest wave of unrest to hit the Chinese-ruled city.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police arrive at Cinergy Odessa cinema following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, US in this still image taken from a social media video August 31, 2019. Mario A Leal via REUTERS

Five killed, 21 injured in West Texas shooting

Demonstrators wait near burning barricade during a protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS

Hong Kong protesters plan to disrupt airport

The fires endangering the Amazon are not solely Brazil's doing. The New York Times

Amazon forests are being razed at breakneck speed

Najrul Islam, centre, and his family, who are Muslim and did not appear on a recent citizenship list, in Shyampur, India, Saturday, Aug 29, 2019.

India mass citizenship check leaves 2m people in limbo

Hurricane Dorian is seen from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA's GOES-East Satellite, over the Atlantic Ocean, Aug 31, 2019 in this handout image obtained from social media. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Hurricane Dorian to ‘devastate’ Bahamas

Security guards in the farming settlement Unity New Village, a farming settlement and re-education centre in Hotan, in southwestern Xinjiang, China, Aug 4, 2019. The World Bank is investigating whether a $50 million loan it granted in 2015 for an education project in China’s Xinjiang region has been used to fund Muslim detention camps. The New York Times

WB to probe China funding for Muslim detention camps

Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast of Florida, U.S. in this August 30, 2019 NASA handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

US braces for Hurricane Dorian

Tibetan exiles hold placards and umbrellas during a protest to support Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors, in New Delhi, India, Aug 30, 2019. REUTERS

Five years ago Saturday, a turning point for HK, China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.