Trains to Hong Kong airport suspended amid protester disruption
Published: 01 Sep 2019 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 12:28 PM BdST
Trains to Hong Kong's international airport were suspended on Sunday as pro-democracy protesters threatened to disrupt transport links to the airport, The Mass Transit Railway (MTR) operator said.
A notice at MTR stations said trains had been suspended, "As requested by the Hong Kong Government and Airport Authority to facilitate access control arrangements at the airport."
Demonstrators planned to choke travel routes to the airport on Sunday after a chaotic night of running battles between police and masked protesters, the latest wave of unrest to hit the Chinese-ruled city.
WARNING:
