Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Sep 2019 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 06:50 PM BdST
Pope Francis arrived late for his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, explaining that he had been stuck in an elevator in the Vatican for 25 minutes and had to be freed by firefighters.
“I have to beg your pardon,” the smiling pontiff said as he started the address about 10 minutes late.
He then explained that there had been a electrical power problem in the Vatican and that he had been stuck in the elevator until freed by Vatican fire officers.
“A round of applause for the fire brigade,” he told the crowd.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade
- Poland marks 80th anniversary of start of World War Two
- Poland marks 80th anniversary of start of WW2
- Pope urges politicians to take 'drastic measures' on climate change
- Pakistani minister speaks against Modi. Then he gets electric shock
- Myanmar army says to punish soldiers in Rohingya atrocities probe
- Trains to Hong Kong airport suspended amid protester disruption
- Dorian to hit Bahamas as 'devastating' hurricane, then menace Georgia and Carolinas
- A mass citizenship check in India leaves 2 million people in limbo
- Amazon forests are being razed at breakneck speed, and not only in Brazil
Most Read
- Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia
- Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured
- IS claims responsibility for bomb blast on police in Dhaka
- It’s not right to make Jamalpur video viral: Sultana Kamal
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Bangladesh withdrew 41 NGOs from Rohingya camps for ‘malpractices’
- Pirojpur schoolgirl kills herself after sexual harassment
- Five killed, 21 injured in West Texas shooting
- India leaves nearly 2 million people off citizens' list, fate uncertain
- Dhaka blast could be a prelude to bigger attacks, warns Obaidul Quader