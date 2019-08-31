Iranian journalist seeks asylum after fleeing foreign minister’s press corps
>> Christina Anderson, The New York Times
Published: 31 Aug 2019 02:31 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 02:31 AM BdST
An Iranian journalist who travelled to Sweden with the foreign minister of Iran last week and fled during the trip is trying to claim asylum in Europe over fears of arrest.
The journalist, Amir Tohid Fazel, said he had managed to slip away from the delegation that accompanied Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister.
“I said I was going to go smoke,” Fazel explained. “Then I started to walk toward a gathering of people and pretended to be talking on my phone. When I was in the group of people I started to run.”
He stopped to change clothes and discard the SIM card in his phone, then hailed a taxi that took him to a police station, where he asked for asylum.
Fazel’s defection last week while on a Nordic tour in Zarif’s press pool surprised some in the Iranian news media who saw him as an ally of the conservative political elites aligned with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Roozbeh Mirebrahimi, an Iranian journalist and scholar who now lives in New York, asserts Fazel was present when Mirebrahimi was interrogated in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran, where he was held for months in 2004.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif holds a lecture at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 21, 2019. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS
“I understood that I would be a victim of the power struggle that is going on in Iran,” Fazel said. “That is when I decided.”
He was referring to the tensions between hard-line and reformist factions of the political elite who have very different views for the future of the country.
Fazel said his reporting on the dual citizenship of high-level officials in Iran had gotten him into trouble. Iran does not recognise dual citizenship.
He said a member of parliament had provided him with a list of officials in the government of President Hassan Rouhani who are also citizens of countries deemed hostile to Iran.
It is unclear if Fazel would be entitled to seek asylum in Sweden.
c.2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'Where do I go?' EU citizens face legal limbo after decades in Britain
- Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, steps down
- Amazon fires pose health risks to children: WHO
- Tens of thousands of Pakistanis hold anti-India demonstration over Kashmir
- Amid crisis, China rejected Hong Kong plan to appease protesters
- Tens of thousands of Pakistanis hold anti-India demonstration over Kashmir
- Ebola death toll in east Congo outbreak climbs above 2,000
- Sick migrants undergoing lifesaving care can now be deported
- Student leader of 2014 Hong Kong protests arrested
- Diplomats in Europe are left aghast by UK
Most Read
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- LGRD minister listing officials unaccompanied by families in districts
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi
- India announces series of mergers of state-run banks
- Assam on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register