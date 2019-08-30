Student leader of 2014 Hong Kong protests arrested

Wong, 22, was arrested on the street at about 7:30 am near a subway station on the south side of Hong Kong Island, his political party, Demosisto, said on Twitter.

Wong became a widely recognized face of the 2014 Umbrella Movement. As a skinny, bespectacled teenager, he could often be seen on the streets, exhorting huge crowds through a megaphone.

He has been sentenced twice to short prison terms for convictions related to the 2014 protests, and he most recently served two months this year after being convicted on charges related to the clearance of a protest site in Mong Kok.

He was released in June, just as another large-scale protest movement was building over legislation, since suspended, that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Wong remains a prominent figure in Hong Kong politics, but his influence in the current protest movement is much lower than it was in 2014.

Unlike the Umbrella Movement, the current protest effort has embraced no identifiable leaders, in part because many high-profile figures, like Wong, have ended up in prison.

