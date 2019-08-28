Brazil welcomes help to fight forest fires, will decide how to use it
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Aug 2019 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 04:33 PM BdST
The Brazilian government said on Tuesday that it welcomed all foreign aid from organizations or countries to help fight the forest fires in the Amazon, as long as it could decide how to use the assistance.
“Brazilian sovereignty is not negotiable,” presidential spokesman Rego Barros told reporters, adding that Brazil was not opposed to dialogue with France.
President Jair Bolsonaro said earlier he wants French President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw “insults” made against him before he would consider accepting a $20 million offer of aid from the G7 nations.
