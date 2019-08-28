At least 23 killed in suspected attack on bar in Mexico
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Aug 2019 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 05:49 PM BdST
At least 23 people died in a bar fire in the southeastern Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos late on Tuesday after a suspected attack, authorities said, in what appeared to be one of the most deadly acts of criminal violence under the current government.
Eight women died along with 15 male victims after the fire in the "Caballo Blanco" bar, according to a statement by the attorney general's office of the state of Veracruz.
Another 13 people were seriously injured and are being treated in hospital, it said.
The attorney general's office condemned what it said could be a deliberate attack, while state police issued a statement on Twitter saying it was in pursuit of the suspected assailants.
Veracruz state governor Cuitlahuac Garcia suggested the fire may have been the result of a dispute between gangs.
Some Mexican media reported that gunmen had fired shots on the bar before setting it ablaze with Molotov cocktails.
The deaths follow an attack in April on another bar in Veracruz in the city of Minatitlan that killed 13 people and drew criticism from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December pledging to curb gang violence.
So far the number of murders in Mexico has continued to rise after reaching record levels last year, and Lopez Obrador has said more needs to be done.
Veracruz governor Garcia said on Twitter that as in the case of the attack in Minatitlan, the perpetrators would be brought to justice and that the state would not tolerate criminal gangs.
The Gulf Coast state is a major transit point for drugs making their way north towards the US border and has long been convulsed by violent turf wars between organised crime groups.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Salvadoran police used excessive force in 116 deaths: rights prosecutor
- At least 23 dead in fire at bar in Mexico
- Six killed as Indonesian authorities open fire in Papua
- Explosions hit Gaza police checkpoints, three dead
- Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days
- 'Eats away at my soul': Epstein accusers testify weeks after his suicide
- Ex-Google engineer faces severe penalties in self-driving trade secrets case
- After blacklisting, US receives 130-plus licence requests to sell to Huawei
- 'Now or never': Hong Kong protesters say they have nothing to lose
- How Emmanuel Macron positioned himself as star of the G-7 show
Most Read
- Expatriates ‘beaten up’ inside Bangladesh mission in Brunei
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- Bangladesh poised to enter Japan’s labour market
- China, India, Japan in Myanmar’s pocket: DU teacher Prof Imtiaz on Rohingya issue
- ‘Disturbed’ BNP MP Rumeen withdraws land application after internet criticism
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- ‘Abused’ in Saudi Arabia, 64 women workers return home to Bangladesh
- The Thai palace posted photos of the king’s consort. Then the website went down
- Regulator waiting for ground info before looking into ‘NGO conspiracy’ over Rohingya return