Home > World

UNHCR says at least 40 feared dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Aug 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 09:24 PM BdST

About 40 people are feared dead or missing after the latest wreck of a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe off the coast of Libya, while about 60 people may have been rescued, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

“Terrible news coming in of potentially large loss of life in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya,” UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley said in a tweet, adding that details were still sketchy.

“Around 60 people have been rescued and returned to shore. At least 40 people are estimated to be dead or missing.”

Libyan coastguard spokesman Ayoub Qassem said the bodies of five migrants had been recovered and 65 migrants had been rescued about 9 miles off the coast of the city of Khoms.

Three of those found dead were from Morocco, one was from Sudan and one from Somalia, Qassem said. UNHCR said most survivors were from Sudan, with others from Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Unseaworthy vessels overloaded with migrants trying to reach Italy regularly capsize off Libya. Last week more than 100 people died, and a boat with about 250 capsized last month.

Thousands of people have died every year in the central Mediterranean, among the hundreds of thousands attempting the crossing from North Africa to Europe in recent years.

The number making the voyage declined sharply from mid-2017 after European-backed efforts to disrupt smuggling networks in Libya.

As of last week, nearly 5,400 migrants had been intercepted or rescued at sea by the Libyan coastguard so far this year, UNHCR reported.

According to Italy’s interior ministry, 4,862 migrants have landed on Italian shores since Jan. 1.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26, 2019. REUTERS

Brazil to reject G7 Amazon aid

Rain will not extinguish Amazon fires for weeks

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a working lunch with world leaders during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS

G7 offers aid to fight Amazon fires

Thai PM breached constitution by failing to vow to uphold it

FILE PHOTO: US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS

Epstein’s accusers to get day in court

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria Jul 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

No talks with US until sanctions are lifted: Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi (not pictured) for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump can either battle China or expand the economy

(L-R) EU Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a work session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

G7 summit: Macron delivers breakthrough on Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.