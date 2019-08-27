Home > World

IMF meets with Argentina opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Aug 2019 08:38 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 08:38 AM BdST

A team from the International Monetary Fund met on Monday with opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, the front-runner for October's presidential election, according to a spokesman for Fernandez.

A three-man IMF team sat down with three representatives from Fernandez's centre-left "Frente de Todos" coalition as well as the candidate himself, according to a statement from Fernandez´s office.

Fernandez, a critic of Argentina's $57 billion IMF standby agreement negotiated in 2018 by pro-reform President Mauricio Macri, has pledged to "rework" the programme if elected, with his advisers telling Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza last week he would seek an "alternative economic model" to the current administration's policies.

The statement said Frente de Todos shared none of the policy priorities of the current government, nor agreed with the recommendations of the IMF.

"The loan received by the country and the raft of conditions associated with it has not generated any of the hoped-for results: The economy has not stopped constricting, employment and the situation for enterprises and families has continued to get worse, inflation has not shown any sustained reduction, and public debt has only grown," said a statement from Fernandez´s office.

"During the meeting, Fernandez reiterated his concern that the credit extended by the IMF to the national government has been used, in large part, to finance capital outflows.

"Those who have generated this crisis, the government and the IMF, have the responsibility of putting an end to and reversing it."

A statement from the IMF on Monday night confirmed the meeting with Fernandez and his team and said it was "a productive exchange of opinions."

On Saturday, IMF officials met with Lacunza, who was appointed last week, and central bank President Guido Sandleris.

The IMF said in its statement that meetings with Argentine government had been "constructive."

Fernandez's landslide victory in an Aug 11 primary vote prompted the peso currency to fall by nearly 18% amid fears of a return to the interventionist economic policies of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is Fernandez's vice presidential candidate.

The volatility calmed last week as both camps sought to reassure Argentines they were united in stabilizing the economy. The peso opened 0.29% weaker on Monday at 55.35 per US dollar, traders said.

The Fund's next scheduled review of Argentina's lending programme is on Sept 15.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Reuters

Ready to meet Rouhani: Trump

An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong police arrest 36

G7 leaders agree on Amazon aid package

US President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Reuters

India, Pakistan can handle Kashmir on their own: Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron walks with the Mayor of Biarritz Michel Veunac ahead of a meeting with Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Reuters

Stage being set for Iran-US summit: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump arrive to attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Reuters

Trump open to meeting Rouhani

(L-R) EU Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a work session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump moves to ease tensions over China

An aerial view of forest fire of the Amazon taken with a drone is seen from an Indigenous territory in the state of Mato Grosso, in Brazil, Aug 23, 2019, obtained by Reuters on Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

G7 close to agreeing help for Amazon

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.