Trump says India, Pakistan can handle Kashmir dispute on their own
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Aug 2019 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 05:48 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that India and Pakistan could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own, but he was there should they need him.
Trump has previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the contested Himalayan region of Kashmir.
He discussed the issue on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who withdrew autonomy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir on Aug. 5.
Trump said Modi told him that he had Kashmir under control.
Modi, speaking alongside Trump, said the Kashmir issue was a bilateral one between India and Pakistan.
