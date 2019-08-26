Stage being set for Iran-US summit to find deal: Macron

"Two things are very important for us: Iran must never have nuclear weapons, and this situation should never threaten regional stability," he told a news conference at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders in Biarritz, France.

He said that discussions were under way to arrange a summit.

"What I hope is that in coming weeks, based on these talks, we can manage to see a summit between President Rouhaini and President Trump."

Trump and Rouhani are both expected to be at the UN General Assembly in New York at the end of September.