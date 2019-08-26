Home > World

Stage being set for Iran-US summit to find deal: Macron

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Aug 2019 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 09:25 PM BdST

French President Emannuel Macron said on Monday that preparations were under way for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks to find a solution to the nuclear standoff.
Related Stories

"Two things are very important for us: Iran must never have nuclear weapons, and this situation should never threaten regional stability," he told a news conference at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders in Biarritz, France.

He said that discussions were under way to arrange a summit.

"What I hope is that in coming weeks, based on these talks, we can manage to see a summit between President Rouhaini and President Trump."

Trump and Rouhani are both expected to be at the UN General Assembly in New York at the end of September.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong police arrest 36

G7 leaders agree on Amazon aid package

India-Pak can handle Kashmir on their own: Trump

(L-R) EU Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a work session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump moves to ease tensions over China

An aerial view of forest fire of the Amazon taken with a drone is seen from an Indigenous territory in the state of Mato Grosso, in Brazil, Aug 23, 2019, obtained by Reuters on Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

G7 close to agreeing help for Amazon

Another Russian S-400 headed to Turkey 

Indonesia unveils site of new capital

US-Taliban deal will not stop attacks: Taliban

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.