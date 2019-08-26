Stage being set for Iran-US summit to find deal: Macron
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Aug 2019 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 09:25 PM BdST
French President Emannuel Macron said on Monday that preparations were under way for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks to find a solution to the nuclear standoff.
"Two things are very important for us: Iran must never have nuclear weapons, and this situation should never threaten regional stability," he told a news conference at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders in Biarritz, France.
He said that discussions were under way to arrange a summit.
"What I hope is that in coming weeks, based on these talks, we can manage to see a summit between President Rouhaini and President Trump."
Trump and Rouhani are both expected to be at the UN General Assembly in New York at the end of September.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says has good feeling on Iran, open to meeting Rouhani
- Stage being set for Iran-US summit to find deal: Macron
- G7 leaders agree on $20m aid package to save Amazon
- Trump says India, Pakistan can handle Kashmir dispute on their own
- US, Taliban deal will not stop attacks on Afghan forces, some Taliban say
- Indonesia unveils site of new capital on Borneo island
- Another Russian S-400 battery headed to Turkey beginning Tuesday: Anadolu
- Trump moves to ease tensions over China, Iran as G7 summit wraps up
- Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit
- G7 nations close to agreement on tackling Amazon fires
Most Read
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Call for end to persecution as Rohingya refugees demand justice on ‘black day’
- Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif lands in G7 summit town
- Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
- Why US companies can’t leave China as ordered by Trump
- Three UPDF activists die in Khagrachhari 'shootout' with army
- Replace word 'Kumari' with 'unmarried' in marriage certificate: HC