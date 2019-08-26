G7 leaders agree on $20m aid package to save Amazon

Macron and President Sebastián Piñera of Chile said they also had reached an agreement in principle with the countries of the Amazon basin for a long-term program of forest protection and reforestation of cleared lands, according to The New York Times. They said more details might be presented next month at the United Nations General Assembly.

The announcements followed a session on climate, the oceans and biodiversity that included representatives of several countries that are not members of the Group of 7.

President Trump, who was holding meetings with other leaders, did not attend that session, according to Macron. The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said a senior member of the administration took part instead, the New York Times reported.

With tens of thousands of fires currently burning, it is not clear how far $20 million will go in combating them. Piñera said the affected countries particularly needed specialised aircraft and specially trained and equipped fire brigades.

Macron and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, have called the Amazon fires a global crisis and a significant contributor to climate change, and insisted that the Group of 7 address it.

The fires accelerate depletion of one of the world’s largest forests, a crucial sink for the atmospheric carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. They also threaten Indigenous peoples and shrinking wildlife habitat.