Home > World

G7 leaders agree on $20m aid package to save Amazon

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Aug 2019 06:35 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 06:35 PM BdST

The Group of 7 agreed on a $20 million aid package to help Brazil and its neighbours fight the fires raging in the Amazon rain forest, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron and President Sebastián Piñera of Chile said they also had reached an agreement in principle with the countries of the Amazon basin for a long-term program of forest protection and reforestation of cleared lands, according to The New York Times. They said more details might be presented next month at the United Nations General Assembly.

The announcements followed a session on climate, the oceans and biodiversity that included representatives of several countries that are not members of the Group of 7.

President Trump, who was holding meetings with other leaders, did not attend that session, according to Macron. The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said a senior member of the administration took part instead, the New York Times reported.

With tens of thousands of fires currently burning, it is not clear how far $20 million will go in combating them. Piñera said the affected countries particularly needed specialised aircraft and specially trained and equipped fire brigades.

Macron and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, have called the Amazon fires a global crisis and a significant contributor to climate change, and insisted that the Group of 7 address it.

The fires accelerate depletion of one of the world’s largest forests, a crucial sink for the atmospheric carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. They also threaten Indigenous peoples and shrinking wildlife habitat.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong police arrest 36

An aerial view of forest fire of the Amazon taken with a drone is seen from an Indigenous territory in the state of Mato Grosso, in Brazil, Aug 23, 2019, obtained by Reuters on Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

G7 close to agreeing help for Amazon

FILE PHOTO: A sailing boat moves past the Canary Wharf financial district on the River Thames in London, Britain Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

100 UK companies move to Netherlands

President Donald Trump with other leaders in a group photo before a dinner at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 25, 2019.  The New York Times.

G7 rule no.1: Don't get Trump mad

Firefighters extinguish a fire in Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Brazil August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Warplanes dump water on Amazon

President Donald Trump arrives for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 25, 2019. President Trump offered deeply contradictory signals about his trade war with China on Sunday. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Trump sends mixed signals on China

A panoramic view of the city of Santiago, Chile June 6, 2019. REUTERS

Argentine executives seek jobs abroad to escape crisis

A man walks down an alley filled with stalls in the Central business district in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS

Battered HK faces economic recession

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.