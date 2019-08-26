Another Russian S-400 battery headed to Turkey beginning Tuesday: Anadolu
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Aug 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 04:50 PM BdST
Turkey is to accept delivery of a second battery of Russian S-400 missile defenses beginning on Tuesday, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.
The initial parts of the system, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses, were delivered to Ankara in July despite warnings about possible US sanctions over the purchase.
