Home > World

Another Russian S-400 battery headed to Turkey beginning Tuesday: Anadolu

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Aug 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 04:50 PM BdST

Turkey is to accept delivery of a second battery of Russian S-400 missile defenses beginning on Tuesday, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

The initial parts of the system, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses, were delivered to Ankara in July despite warnings about possible US sanctions over the purchase.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong police arrest 36

An aerial view of forest fire of the Amazon taken with a drone is seen from an Indigenous territory in the state of Mato Grosso, in Brazil, Aug 23, 2019, obtained by Reuters on Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

G7 close to agreeing help for Amazon

FILE PHOTO: A sailing boat moves past the Canary Wharf financial district on the River Thames in London, Britain Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

100 UK companies move to Netherlands

President Donald Trump with other leaders in a group photo before a dinner at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 25, 2019.  The New York Times.

G7 rule no.1: Don't get Trump mad

Firefighters extinguish a fire in Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Brazil August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Warplanes dump water on Amazon

President Donald Trump arrives for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 25, 2019. President Trump offered deeply contradictory signals about his trade war with China on Sunday. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Trump sends mixed signals on China

A panoramic view of the city of Santiago, Chile June 6, 2019. REUTERS

Argentine executives seek jobs abroad to escape crisis

A man walks down an alley filled with stalls in the Central business district in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS

Battered HK faces economic recession

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.