Home > World

US wants implementation of Kofi Annan commission report on Rohingya crisis

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Aug 2019 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 07:42 PM BdST

The US State Department has called upon the Myanmar government to implement the Kofi Annan-led advisory commission report on the Rakhine State to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The call came on Sunday marking the two years of the Myanmar’s security forces brutal attack against hundreds of thousands of unarmed men, women, and children in northern Rakhine State that led to the exodus of more than 740,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh.

The actions have been termed as ‘ethnic cleansing’ by the UN.

US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in the statement also appreciated Bangladesh to give them shelter.

It said as August also marks the two years since the release of the Kofi Annan-led Advisory Commission on Rakhine State’s report and recommendations, many of which concern the institutional discrimination against Rohingya that continues to this day.

“We continue to encourage the Burmese government to implement the Advisory Commission’s recommendations, which offer the best path forward for Burma and all the people of Rakhine State, as well as all those who fled.”

“We continue to work with international organizations to encourage Burma to create the conditions that would allow for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees to their places of origin or other places of their choosing.”

The Kofi Annan report recommended giving Rohingyas citizenship and other rights to solve the crisis.

The state department said Rakhine State is not the only place in Burma where the military has committed violations of human rights against the Burmese people over the past seventy years.

“The lack of accountability and civilian oversight of the military means that military abuses continue today in Rakhine State, as well as Kachin and Shan States and elsewhere in Burma.”

“We call upon all those involved to respect human rights, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and engage in political dialogue to pursue peace,” read the statement.

“We appreciate the government of Bangladesh’s ongoing generosity in hosting these refugees.”

The US is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya crisis, providing nearly $542 million since the outbreak of violence in August 2017.

“We continue to call on others to join us in contributing to this humanitarian response.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims of these abuses and the more than one million refugees who have been forced to find refuge in Bangladesh.

“Justice and accountability are essential for Burma’s efforts to build a strong, peaceful, secure, and prosperous democracy. We continue to call on others to support efforts to promote justice and facilitate conditions for voluntary return.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

At G7, Trump offers UK a 'very big' trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. Reuters

US wants Kofi Annan suggestions executed

US President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Trump dampens Macron optimism on Iran

Demonstrators react after police used tear gas during a protest against G7 summit, in Bayonne. REUTERS

Squabbles erupt as G7 leaders open summit

Ricarda, right foreground, addresses her employer, Huanxin Chen, left, during a protest at Sunshine Shirt Laundry Centre in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Feb 16, 2019. The New York Times

Laundry workers are fighting back

FILE PHOTO: A Patriot anti-missile battery is deployed in the northern city of Haifa, Israel August 29, 2013. REUTERS

Israel hits Iranian forces in Syria

Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen at the Istana in Singapore, Jun 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Australia to block extremist internet content

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.