China says employee of UK’s Hong Kong consulate has been freed
>> Raymond Zhong, The New York Times
Published: 24 Aug 2019 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 06:38 PM BdST
An employee of Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong who had been detained in mainland China for weeks has been released, the police said Saturday.
The employee, Simon Cheng, disappeared Aug 8 during a business trip to Shenzhen, a mainland Chinese city bordering Hong Kong, according to his family and girlfriend. The Chinese government said Wednesday that Cheng, a 28-year-old trade officer, had been held under administrative detention, without specifying what, if anything, he was alleged to have done wrong.
In a post Saturday morning on the social platform Weibo, the Public Security Bureau of Shenzhen’s Luohu District said that Cheng had confessed to unlawful activities and that he was released on Saturday after his 15-day detention ended. The statement did not say what the alleged unlawful activities were.
His family said in a post on Facebook on Saturday morning that Cheng had returned to Hong Kong.
“Simon and his family wish to have some time to rest and recover,” the post said. “We will explain more later.”
An hour or so after the message was posted, it disappeared from the family’s Facebook page. Cheng’s girlfriend and his family did not respond to requests for comment.
With Hong Kong roiled by protests that have prompted increasingly stern warnings from China’s central government, Cheng’s disappearance stirred fears that China had detained him as a warning to protesters, or to Britain, which has expressed support for the pro-democracy movement. It is unclear whether Cheng has joined in the protests.
On Thursday, a Chinese state-run newspaper reported that Cheng had been detained for soliciting prostitutes, an assertion that a friend dismissed as untrue. The government has made similar accusations in the past against political opponents and government critics it has held in China.
2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China says employee of UK’s Hong Kong consulate has been freed
- As Hong Kong firms fall in line over protests, some workers push back
- Amazon rainforest fires: Here’s what’s really happening
- Trump challenges court ruling barring him from blocking Twitter users
- Bomb kills Israeli girl, 17, at a West Bank oasis
- Hong Kong protesters, calling for direct elections, join hands across city
- Psychologist approved Jeffrey Epstein's removal from suicide watch
- As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires
- This US warship threatens Iran (from 600 miles away)
- Weekend strike at Barcelona airport cancels at least 124 flights
Most Read
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- NAP chief Prof Mozzaffar Ahmad, who advised wartime government in exile, dies at 97
- Bangladesh expects Canadian court verdict on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury in November
- This US warship threatens Iran (from 600 miles away)
- LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns
- UN report on sexual violence against Rohingya not suitable for polite society: Myanmar
- Shaktiman murder suspect dies in Rangamati ‘shootout’ with army
- 8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
- Amazon rainforest fires: Here’s what’s really happening