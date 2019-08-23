Ocean Viking ship with 356 migrants on board to dock in Malta: France
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 05:39 PM BdST
The Ocean Viking ship which has been drifting in the Mediterranean for two weeks with rescued migrants on board will dock in Malta after six EU countries reached an agreement, France’s interior minister said on Friday.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said France would take in 150 out of the 356 migrants on board the rescue Norwegian-flagged ship. He added Germany, Portugal, Romania, Luxembourg and Ireland were also participating in the agreement.
Ocean Viking, was stranded at sea for two weeks awaiting port access after being denied entry by Malta and requests to Italy were left unanswered.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- As Amazon burns, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere
- Ukraine, EU oppose Trump's suggestion of readmitting Russia to G7
- Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
- US will aggressively enforce sanctions over Iran tanker: State Department official
- 730,000 fled Myanmar. Only a few dozen returned
- Man crushed to death in Manhattan building with history of elevator problems
- Too late for new Brexit deal, France's Macron tells Johnson
- Myanmar troops' sexual violence against Rohingyas shows 'genocidal intent': UN report
- Terrorists turn to Bitcoin for funding, and they’re learning fast
- UNHCR wants ‘effective’ access to Rohingyas' place of return after another botched attempt
Most Read
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
- Three High Court judges facing probe, ordered to refrain from judicial activities
- Bangladesh says ‘some NGOs impeding’ Rohingya repatriation by 'misguiding' them
- Inside India’s messy electric vehicle revolution
- PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gaangchil’
- Pakistan leader vents frustration at India: ‘no point in talking to them’
- UNHCR wants ‘effective’ access to Rohingyas' place of return after another botched attempt
- 300 health workers afflicted with dengue
- Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf
- Terrorists turn to Bitcoin for funding, and they’re learning fast