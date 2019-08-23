5 people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2019 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 06:04 PM BdST
At least five people were killed in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital on Thursday night, a hospital source said.
Thousands had gathered at the concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as “Soolking”, in a stadium in Algiers.
No further details were immediately available
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Israeli teenager killed by bomb near settlement: Israeli officials
- 5 people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert
- Four die, more than 100 hurt in thunderstorm in Poland's Tatra mountains
- Ocean Viking ship with 356 migrants on board to dock in Malta: France
- As Amazon burns, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere
- Ukraine, EU oppose Trump's suggestion of readmitting Russia to G7
- Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
- US will aggressively enforce sanctions over Iran tanker: State Department official
- 730,000 fled Myanmar. Only a few dozen returned
- Man crushed to death in Manhattan building with history of elevator problems
Most Read
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
- Bangladesh says ‘some NGOs impeding’ Rohingya repatriation by 'misguiding' them
- Inside India’s messy electric vehicle revolution
- Three High Court judges facing probe, ordered to refrain from judicial activities
- Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf
- PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gaangchil’
- Terrorists turn to Bitcoin for funding, and they’re learning fast
- Myanmar troops' sexual violence against Rohingyas shows 'genocidal intent': UN report
- UNHCR wants ‘effective’ access to Rohingyas' place of return after another botched attempt
- No one wants the Rohingya, least of all their homeland