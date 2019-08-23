Home > World

5 people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert

Published: 23 Aug 2019

At least five people were killed in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital on Thursday night, a hospital source said.

Thousands had gathered at the concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as “Soolking”, in a stadium in Algiers.

No further details were immediately available

